PSG’s chief revenue officer Marc Armstrong set to join Manchester United

L’Équipe understands that Paris Saint-Germain’s chief revenue officer Marc Armstrong is expected to leave the reigning Ligue 1 champions to join INEOS-owned Manchester United.

Armstrong worked with Manchester United director Jean-Claude Blanc while the pair were at PSG, and having joined the Red Devils earlier this year, the latter now looks set to bring the former to Old Trafford. The Brit, who was promoted to his current role with Les Parisiens back in 2022, therefore looks on the verge of a return to the UK.

PSG executive set to join BlueCo-owned Strasbourg

However, Armstrong isn’t expected to be the only key departure behind the scenes at the Parc des Princes. According to L’Équipe’s report, Nicolas Arndt, the head of the ticket office, hospitality, and non-matchday activities at the Parc des Princes, also looks set to depart. He looks set to join BlueCo-owned RC Strasbourg Alsace, where he will occupy a chief revenue officer role, similar to the one currently occupied by Armstrong at PSG, albeit perhaps not for much longer.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle