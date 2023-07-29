PSG would be cash happy after Al-Hilal offer 300 million euros for Kylian Mbappé

Talk about moral high ground. Things must be bad at Paris Saint-Germain if an unceremoniously sacked former coach says he hopes that the club's travails with the star striker Kylian Mbappé can be sorted out amicably.

"From my side, nothing to say, only to support them," said Mauricio Pochettino who left PSG in July 2022 after 18 months at the helm.

"I hope they find a solution for both sides. It is a club that I love because I was a player, a captain and a coach there.

"With Kylian we created a very good relationship, I hope they can find the best solution for both sides."

Pochettino can be munificent. The Argentine rules the roost at the English Premier League outfit Chelsea.

He was without a club for a year after a somewhat brutal dismissal in July 2022. His crime? Not bringing the glory hungry PSG supremos the Champions League trophy.

Pochettino left the French Super Cup, the Coupe de France and a 10th top flight championship in the cabinet from his 18 months at the Parc des Princes.

European championship qualifiers

The 51-year-old can look over from west London with a quizzical eyebrow at the internecine conflict engulfing the French champions.

PSG bosses and their QSI financial overlords suspect that longtime admirers Real Madrid are waiting in the wings to scoop up the Frenchman.

He opted to remain at PSG amid much executive breast-beating and fanfare.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

European dreams and nightmares hover over clash between PSG and Rennes

This year's Trophée des Champions clash to be played in Bangkok

Transfer speculation in overdrive as superstar Mbappé set to leave PSG by end of season