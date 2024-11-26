PSG boss Enrique embraces underdogs tag in crunch Champions League tie at Bayern

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique says his team will begin the Champions League tie against Bayern Munich as underdogs.

The Ligue 1 pacesetters warmed up for the game at the Allianz Arena with a 3-0 win at home to Toulouse on Friday night to keep them six points clear of second-placed Monaco.

But in European club football's most prestigious competition, PSG face danger.

With two games remaining in the mini-league, PSG lie in 25th position – one slot outside the qualifying places for the second phase of the tournament.

"Bayern Munich are favourites every time they play, in every competition they play in," said Enrique.

"That's true today and it will also be true in 10 years. It's a club that carries a lot of weight in Germany and in Europe."

Bayern go into the game as dominant domestically as they are frail in Europe. Vincent Kompany's men prepared for the PSG match with a 3-0 victory over Augsburg last Friday to maintain their six- point cushion at the top of the Bundesliga.

But they lie in 17th place in the Champions League mini-league. Kompany said that despite PSG's travails in the format, he expects a fierce contest.

"When you look at a team like PSG, the pressing is really aggressive and when they have the ball they're a team with clear playing patterns. They are a really good team."

Knockout stages

Defeat for either side would seriously jeopardise their chances of progress into the knockout stages.



