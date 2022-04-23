PSG and Bayern clinch league titles

Pa Sport Staff
Lionel Messi, number 10, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring Paris St Germain&#x002019;s opening goal against Lens (Michel Euler/AP) (AP)
Lionel Messi, number 10, is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring Paris St Germain’s opening goal against Lens (Michel Euler/AP) (AP)

Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich have clinched their respective Ligue 1 and Bundesliga titles.

PSG were held 1-1 by Lens at the Parc des Princes but moved 16 points clear of closest challengers Marseille, who have five games left and play at Reims on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino, who replaced Thomas Tuchel as PSG boss in January 2021, has guided the club to their 10th French title in his first full season in charge and in doing so won the first league title of his managerial career.

Lionel Messi’s fourth league goal of the season gave PSG a second-half lead after Lens defender Kevin Danso had been sent off for his second yellow card, and Corentin Jean’s late equaliser failed to spoil the party.

Bayern secured their 10th successive Bundesliga title in style, beating closest rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in Der Klassiker at the Allianz Arena.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side moved 12 points clear of Dortmund with three games remaining thanks to goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala.

Musiala’s late third goal sealed the win after Emre Can’s second-half penalty for Dortmund had cut the deficit to 2-1.

Monaco climbed up to third place in Ligue 1 after winning 4-1 at St Etienne, with first-half goals from Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland putting them in control.

Wahbi Khazri pulled one back for St Etienne before the break, but Timothee Kolodziejczak’s own goal and Myron Boadu sealed Monaco the win.

Lyon hit five at home to beat Montpellier 5-2 with Houssem Aouar firing a second-half double.

Sepe Elye Wahi and Teji Savanier scored for Montpellier in first-half stoppage time to cancel out goals from Lyon’s Moussa Dembele and Thiago Mendes before Aouar’s brace and a further effort from Karl Toko Ekambi.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen moved up to third after a 4-1 win at bottom club Greuther Furth, who were consigned to relegation.

Jetro Willems gave the home side an early lead, but Patrik Schick and Sardar Azmoun put Leverkusen 2-1 up at half-time before further goals from Paulinho and Exequiel Palacios.

RB Leipzig slipped to fourth after conceding two late goals in a 2-1 home defeat to relegation battlers Hertha Berlin.

Leipzig led until the 86th minute through Yussuf Poulsen, but Sven Michel and Kevin Behrens struck for Hertha to lift them out of the bottom three.

Lars Stindl’s stoppage-time header clinched Borussia Monchengladbach a 3-3 draw at Freiburg, who are two points behind Leipzig in the race for a top-four finish.

In Italy, defending champions Inter Milan went top of Serie A by beating Roma 3-1 at the San Siro for their fourth straight victory.

Goals from Denzel Dumfries, Marcelo Brozovic and Lautaro Martinez put Inter in command and Henrikh Mkhitaryan replied for Roma in the closing stages.

Inter are one point ahead of arch-rivals AC Milan, who play at Lazio on Sunday, while Roma stayed fifth, five points adrift of the top four.

