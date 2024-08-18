PSG and Al-Ahli set to compete for Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman

According to a report by French outlets Foot Mercato and Sports Zone, Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Ademola Lookman (26) and pushing hard for a deal. The Atalanta BC forward is keen to leave the club this summer which has reportedly annoyed the club ahead of their opening fixture tomorrow afternoon against US Lecce.

Foot Mercato writes that no official offer has been made for the Nigerian international by PSG, but Sports Zone confirms that Lookman’s profile is highly appreciated in the capital with his versatility thought to be perfectly suited to the kind of squad that Luis Enrique has been building in the capital.

PSG face competition from Saudi Arabia for the signature of Ademola Lookman

PSG are not alone in their interest with Sports Zone writing that Al-Ahli Saudi FC are hoping to revamp their forward line by bringing in both Lookman and Brentford FC’s Ivan Toney (28) to play alongside Riyad Mahrez (33).

GFFN | Nick Hartland