PSEB 12th Result 2021 Declared Updates: Result link active on third party website; passing percentage at 96.48%

PSEB 12th Result 2021 LATEST Updates: Punjab School Education Board announced the PSEB Class 12 result 2021 today. Punjab Board 12th result 2021 will be available at the official website of the board - pseb.ac.in. Students can also check the PSEB result 2021 Class 12 on third party website - indiaresults.com.

As many as 2,82,248 of the 2,92,683 students cleared Class 12 this year, taking the pass percentage to 96.48, which is 3.71 percent higher than last year. In the commerce stream, the pass percentage is 94.87 percent, Humanities for 97.10 percent, for Science 94 percent and for Vocational 98.51 percent.

A total of 2,21,75 students have achieved 90 percent and above marks (A+). 88.150 students fall in the 80-90 percent bracket (A), 1,19,802 (B+) in the 80-90 percent range and 48,843 in the 60-70 percent marks bracket (B).

Results links will be activated on the official website - pseb.ac.in - tomorrow, 31 July, according to reports.

Students can check their PSEB Class 12th result 2021 by entering their names in the result window. The online PSEB 12th result 2021 will contain details like student name, roll number, marks obtained etc.

This year, the exams were cancelled due to the pandemic. Regarding the evaluation criteria, State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results as per the pattern of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The PSEB will prepare the result according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student's performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively.

Singla said the PSEB will be drafting the result based on an average 30 percent theory component of best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects in Class 10 and 30 percent weightage on the basis of marks obtained by the students in pre-board, practical examination in Class 11 and 40 percent weightage on the basis marks obtained in pre-board examination, practical examination and internal assessment in Class 12.

Story continues

In the case of those who have changed stream after Class 11, the result of such students would be prepared as per weightage on the basis of the marks obtained in Class 10 and weightage on the basis of the pre-board, practical examination and Internal assessment obtained in Class 12, the minister said.

How to check PSEB 12th result 2021?

To check the Punjab board result 2021 Class 12, students can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in result 2021.

The screen opens into the PSEB 12th result 2021 login window.

Enter roll number in the first field.

PSEB Class 12 result 2021 will be displayed

Check the result and save it for future references.

The result of PSEB Class 12 will not just be available on the official website, but also through SMS. To check the result through SMS, students can type PB12 <Roll No> in their text box and send it to 5676750.

Also See: PSEB 12th Result 2021 Declared: 96.48% students clear boards; result links to be active on pseb.nic.in tomorrow, say reports

ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Result Declared Updates: No merit list to be released this year; 99% of students pass exams

ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2021: 99.98% Class 10 and 99.76% Class 12 students declared pass

Read more on India by Firstpost.