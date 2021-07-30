PSEB 12th Result 2021 Declared: Steps to check Punjab Board 12th scores on pseb.ac.in, via SMS

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results for the Class 12 board examinations today (30 July). The announcement of the results were made at >around 2.30 pm.

PSEB Class 12 students can now check their scores by visiting the official website pseb.ac.in.

Click here to follow LATEST updates on PSEB Class 12 Results 2021

Check PSEB 12th Result via SMS

Apart from the official website, the result can also be accessed through SMS. Students need to type PB12 in their text box and send it to 5676750, to avail the results on the phone.

Steps to check PSEB 12th result 2021 on the official website

Step 1: Go to the official website pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, the PSEB 12th result 2021 login window is available.

Step 3: Students will then have to enter roll number or registration number as asked.

Step 4: After submitting details, PSEB Class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Students are advised to check the result and take a printout for future reference.

This year over 3.18 lakh students of the Punjab Board had registered themselves for the exam. But due to the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, PSEB had to postpone the exam for Class 12 twice.

The PSEB 12th results were prepared on the basis of a new evaluation criteria created by the board. As per the new formula, the results are based on a 30:30:40 policy on the performance of the students.

The scorecards have been calculated by taking an average 30 percent theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects in Class 10. Also, a 30 percent weightage is given to marks obtained in pre-board, practical examination in Class 11 and finally, a 40 percent weightage is given to marks obtained in pre-board examination, practical examination, and internal assessment in Class 12.

The Punjab School Education Board has already declared results for Class 5, 8, and 10. This year, 99.3 percent of Class 10 students were declared pass by the board.

Also See: PSEB 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Class 12 result declared; official websites unresponsive, check alternative websites

Read more on India by Firstpost.