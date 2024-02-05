PSA: New Taylor Swift Music Is Coming in 2024

She's dropping a brand-new album in April.

Getty Images

It wouldn't be a new Taylor Swift album without some Easter eggs.

The singer, who's up for six Grammys in 2024, accepted her first win of the night, the Grammy for Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, which dropped in 2022. She used her speech to thank her fans — and announce a surprise. Wearing elbow-length opera gloves and a clock set to midnight (which fans are speculating means something about a rerecorded version of Reputation), she instead announced new music coming out this spring.

Swift's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, will officially come out on Apr. 19. Calling it a "secret" she'd been keeping from her fans, Swifties quickly flocked to social media to discuss the new develop.

Shortly after walking off stage, she also posted the album cover to X alongside a short message reading, "All’s fair in love and poetry ... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19." The moody black-and-white album art shows Swift lying on a pillow with most of her face out of frame. Another shot of a handwritten note from Taylor includes cryptic liner notes, which her fans will no doubt be decoding the meaning of for months to come.

All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA



📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

That's right, Taylor Swift is going to continue to Taylor Swift in 2024. Between new music, a potential Super Bowl appearance, and another leg of her sold-out Eras Tour on the horizon, Swifties will be fed through summer.



More in Celeb News

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.