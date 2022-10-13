PSA: Target Makes The Cutest Boots – These Are Our Top Picks

Venus Wong
·4 min read

You're reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29.

From affordable beauty to chic home goods to the latest fashion designer collaborations, we have pretty much become experts at navigating Target’s cornucopia of stylish yet reasonably priced finds. But, while we are very familiar with Target clothing, such as denim and outerwear, we have been sleeping on the mega-retailer’s footwear section for some reason. Some of the in-house labels that have become staples in our wardrobes — A New Day, Universal Thread — have been killing the shoe game, offering season-appropriate options that are comfortable, chic, and — above all else — a good value.

Now, allow us to direct your attention to Target’s current selection of boots for fall and winter. Because it’s seriously impressive. The designs are so on-trend yet practical, from waterproof Chelsea boots to block heels that look polished with any outfit. Every pair of boots from Target comes with memory foam insoles, making them comfortable to strut in all day — even without your thick winter socks.

Read ahead for our top selection of the best Target boots — and the reason they are the perfect updates to your cold-weather shoe lineup. One thing you can count on? These boots are certainly made for walking.

DashDividers_1_500x100

A New Day Penelope Stretch Boots, $39.99

White boots have a special place in our hearts for serving a chic throwback to the ‘60s, one of our favorite fashion eras. These sock boots are as close to the go-go style as they get and will add so much retro charm to your holiday season dresses.

Shop A New Day

DashDividers_1_500x100

Universal Thread Solita Western Boots, $39.99

Western boots are having a serious fashion moment in recent years, with brands like Louis Vuitton putting their own stamp on the shoe style. These gray ones should hold a place in your cart if you’re shopping for a versatile pair that comes with a bit of flair but isn’t too over the top.

Shop Universal Thread

DashDividers_1_500x100

Universal Thread Tricia Tall Dress Boots, $44.99

The dress-and-boots combo is pretty much a transitional weather staple in our wardrobes at this point. This tall cognac pair, which comes in a comfortable flat heel, will look great with fall dresses that sit below the knees. Just be aware that it does have a bit more of a snug fit around the calves.

Shop Universal Thread

DashDividers_1_500x100

A New Day Janelle Dress Boots, $39.99

We love a good block heel boot. Pretty much anything will look good with this classic pair, which has a slightly raised shaft and wide opening — more room for cozy winter socks. The glazed burgundy color is just too irresistible to pass over, and it will look phenomenal with a simple pair of blue jeans with a cropped (or rolled-up) hem.

Shop A New Day

DashDividers_1_500x100

All in Motion Camila Winter Boots, $49.99

If you live somewhere that snows a lot, these fluffy winter boots are a must-buy. Your feet will be warmly cocooned in a thick faux-fur lining, which sits underneath a waterproof and insulated outer layer made of recycled polyester. The solid rubber grooves also help prevent you from slipping on winter slush, an all-too-unpleasant experience we want to avoid at all costs.

Shop All in Motion

DashDividers_1_500x100

A New Day Chelsea Rain Boots, $24.99

Everyone needs proper rain gear, but there are times when our knee-high rubber boots feel a little hefty after waddling in them all day, especially after the rain stops. These waterproof Chelsea boots, with their elastic side panels that make them super easy to take off, will keep your feet dry without weighing you down.

Shop A New Day

DashDividers_1_500x100

Universal Thread Kolbi Combat Boots, $39.99

Combat boots are one of our favorite shoe styles: They add an edgy touch to pretty much any outfit without sacrificing comfort, making them a great option for fall and winter. These olive ones will look so chic with a graphic knit or jewel-toned dress.

Shop Universal Thread

DashDividers_1_500x100

At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team.

