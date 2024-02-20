PSA: 'Oppenheimer' is Officially on Peacock

If you've been waiting to watch Oppenheimer the way Christopher Nolan surely wouldn't approve of (read: from the comfort of your home), your wait is over. As of February 16, the Nolan-directed drama is available to stream on Peacock—right in time for the Oscars.

Oppenheimer is currently nominated for Best Picture, competing against The Holdovers, American Fiction, The Zone of Interest, Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie, Poor Things, Past Lives, Anatomy of a Fall, and Maestro. We’ll have to wait until March 10 to see which film wins, but in the meantime, you can catch up on Oppenheimer.

For a three-hour-long historical drama, Oppenheimer defied audience expectations in 2023. Last year, the film rode the popularity boost from the Barbenheimer hype all the way to the Golden Globes—walking away with five awards out of its eight nominations, including Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Director, and Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama (Cillian Murphy). It also won for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture (Robert Downey Jr.) and Best Original Score.

"I’m the luckiest fecking man alive," Cillian Murphy said in a bleeped moment during his acceptance speech. He added, "I knew the first time I walked on a Christopher Nolan set that it was different. I could tell by the level of rigor, the level of focus, the level of dedication, the complete lack of any seating options for actors that I was in the hands of the visionary director and master."

The film shattered its initial box office projections last year and grossed over $950 million following its July debut. Part of the alchemy that propelled it to such heights? That Nolan treated J. Robert Oppenheimer as the controversial and transformative figure that he was. The physicist developed the destructive nuclear force that eventually ended World War II, killing hundreds of thousands of people in Japan. Oppenheimer felt immense guilt for his creation, regretting what became of his pursuit of science. Nolan doesn't shy away from the knots in his retelling to powerful effect.

Story continues

Oppenheimer won eight awards at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards on January 14, including Best Picture. Meanwhile, Swedish producer and composer Ludwig Görannsson's score won a Grammy. Again, the biggest question is how the film fares at the Oscars. We'll find out on March 1o.

You Might Also Like