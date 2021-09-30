PSA: Shags & Mullets Are About To Be Everywhere

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 19: Fashion blogger Xiayan wears black sunglasses, silver earrings, a navy blue denim jumpsuit with white rhinestones embroidered straps on the belt and wrists, a pale blue shiny leather crossbody bag, during a street style fashion photo session, on September 19, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

At the end of the day, a “cool” haircut says more about the wearer than the cut itself. When you see someone with great style who also happens to have great bangs, you inevitably start thinking about a haircut.

This autumn, we’re seeing a lot of fringes, but not so much last year’s curtain bangs the TikTok teens were styling with their velcro hot rollers. Instead, it’s a more layered and shaggy style reminiscent of a modern mullet, as seen on Rihanna at her Savage x Fenty show and more than a handful of street-style standouts at New York Fashion Week.

According to celebrity and fashion hairstylist Irinel de León, mullets are very much in right now. “Going slightly shorter around the face and longer in the back is a big trend,” León says. “Especially during Fashion Week, it was all about long layers with shorter pieces around the front.” For visual proof, León points to Miley Cyrus and creator and social-media personality Bretman Rock.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Olive Perry wears a white top, pink printed pants, and white heels outside the Collina Strada show on September 07, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Melodie Jeng/Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 23: Maria Bernad wears sunglasses, silver and gold large earrings, a blue faded denim V-neck buttoned sleeveless jacket, a brown shiny leather with burgundy and dark green print pattern in coated canvas shoulder bag from Etro, a brown with red and black checkered print pattern blazer jacket, matching brown with red and black checkered print pattern large suit pants, a brown suede belt with a silver large western buckle, black leather pointed block heels ankle boots, outside the Etro fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week – Spring / Summer 2022 on September 23, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

León isn’t the only hairdresser noticing the shaggier, mullet-y haircut happening in real time. “Shaggy haircuts with tons of layers are going to show off this fall,” predicts hair Sharon Spellman, a brand ambassador for Matrix. Mane Addicts hairstylist Kathleen Riley agrees, adding that she actually sees the cut as a natural evolution for the curtain fringe. She says, “People will start growing out their curtain bangs into longer, layered haircuts with a lot of movement.”

Franck Izquierdo, the co-founder of IGK, says that the modern shag can and should be personalized to your hair texture and curl pattern: Choose to keep your bangs longer, or go for a wispier baby-bang situation. Either way, the overall haircut should be almost as nostalgic as it is of-the-moment. “I love a modern shag cut with bangs,” Izquierdo says. “It offers a very cool, ’70s vibe for fall.”

