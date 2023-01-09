Omg! Nando's is now offering student discount

Nando's

If anything is going to get you through a dull and stressful January, it's a cheeky Nando's. Peri salted chips, the sunset burger and of course the halloumi sticks are guaranteed to get you in a good mood. And if you're a student, things just got even better as Nando's is now offering 20% student discount.

Yep, you read that correctly, for the first time ever, the lovely team at Nando's are now offering all students 16 years and above 20% off to help you get through the dreaded January exam season.

Starting from today (9th January) from Monday to Wednesday between 11:30am - 5pm students in the UK and Ireland can get 20% off their order when eating in the restaurant, all you need to do is sign up online.

Nando's

The offer can be used on orders up to £50 and can only be used once a day. To sign up for the student discount, login to your existing account or create a new one by clicking here.

This is the first time Nando's has offered an exclusive student discount, having previously offered students free chicken during the August exam results period.

Nando's

As well as a new student discount, there's been few other changes to the Nando's menu too. For one, the VUSA XX HOT spice level has returned, will you be brave enough to try it?

And the plantbased spiced chickpea burger is now available in a wrap and a pitta too. The chickpea and spinach patty comes with houmous, red pepper chutney and pink pickled onions.

If you get the patty in a wrap it'll come with lettuce and if you order it in a pitta, it's accompanied with a rainbow slaw.

Sounds delicious!

To sign up for the Nando's 20% off student discount, click here.

