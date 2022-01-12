PSA: Madewell Just Marked Down Its Entire Sale Section by an Extra 40%

Madewell Just Marked Down Its Entire Sale Section by an Extra 40%

We'll be blunt: January is one of the worst months of the year. The holidays are over, it gets dark by 5 o'clock, and it's cold as hell outside. So, we'll jump on any opportunity to make these often gloomy and boring days more exciting. Case in point: When we noticed that Madewell marked down over 1,500 items already on sale by an extra 40 percent, we started filling our carts immediately.

The Madewell Secret Stock Sale is chock-full of sweaters, flannels, jeans, joggers, boots, sneakers, purses, and jewelry — many of which are best-sellers. And with the additional 40 percent off of already slashed prices (with code CLASSIFIED), some highly-coveted pieces are discounted by a whopping 70 percent. In other words, prices start at just $5. Yeah, you seriously shouldn't pass this one up. But you'll have to act fast, because the sale ends at midnight ET tomorrow, January 13.

RELATED: These Madewell Jeans Are the First Pants to Fit Me in Years

With so many tempting items to scoop up during this Madewell sale, we're making your life easier and highlighting our top picks. First up: denim. These top-rated vintage jeans that multiple shoppers call "truly perfect" are $33 off, and these comfortable black balloon jeans are $48 off. Next, we've never regretted buying a soft Madewell sweater, and this cozy mockneck (which is currently $24 off) has been on our wishlist for months. Plus, we can already see ourselves wearing this trendy shacket (discounted by $88) and this fluffy fleece jacket (which is on sale for $70) on repeat from winter into spring.

Time and time again, Madewell delivers high-quality, stylish staples you'll have hanging in your closet for years. We're talking flattering jeans, casual flannels, and carry-all crossbody bags. Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, and Taylor Swift are all longtime fans of the affordable brand. Oh, and the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle, has been spotted wearing the classic denim jacket (which is on sale right now!) and carrying the Transport Tote on multiple occasions. So, you're in good company when you wear Madewell.

Shop the Madewell Secret Stock Sale here and find some more of our top picks below. Come on, it's January — you deserve it.

Belrose Shirt-Jacket

The Perfect Vintage Jean in Banner Wash

Flannel Sunday Shirt in Canosa Plaid

Chunky Merino Wool Cuffed Beanie

MWL Betterterry Relaxed Turtleneck Sweatshirt

The Citywalk Lugsole Hiker Boot in Leather

Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater

Musée Pendant Necklace Set

The (Re)sourced Tote Bag

(Re)sourced Fleece Crop Cardigan

Court Sneakers in Leather and Cheetah Calf Hair

