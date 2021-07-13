PSA: Kendall Jenner's Summery Orange Tie-Dye Sports Bra Is Just £39

Photo credit: Marc Piasecki - Getty Images

Today in 'Sports Bras We Want to Buy Even Though We Never Work Out: AMA,' may we present Kendall Jenner, who posted an Instagram story of herself lounging in the perfect tangerine set as part of her Alo Yoga partnership. It's technically 'apricot' coloured, but whatevs.

According to @kendalljennercloset, this is Alo Yoga's Airbrush Summer Sunset Dye Bra in Neon Apricot Summer, which is just £39 and available with worldwide shipping. Kendall paired the look with the Airbrush High-Waist Summer Sunset Dye Short, also in Neon Apricot Summer.

Photo credit: Instagram

Kendall's been wearing lots of orange hues this summer—she was also spotted in the Away the Day Sunflower Yellow bikini and she paired the look with an orange bucket hat.

Kendall's bikini isn't available to us non-celebs quite yet, but it is available to pre-order over on Away the Day, so get on it if you want your summer aesthetic to be lounging around the pool like a tangerine dream.

You Might Also Like