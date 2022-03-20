PSA: This Best-Selling Face Cream for Redness, Acne, and Aging Is 50% Off

Josie Maran Cream Sale

There's no shortage of facial oils that can rightfully heal skin concerns, yet argan oil is arguably one of the most popular. The antioxidant-rich ingredient brings multiple benefits to dry skin (and hair), such as reducing inflammation and acne and softening fine lines and wrinkles. It's for this reason Josie Maran includes it in every single one of its skincare products — and for today only, you can snag the best-selling Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter for half-off during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.

Josie Maran sources its 100 percent pure argan oil from a UNESCO-protected region in southwestern Morocco, collecting only argan nuts that have naturally fallen to the ground in an effort to prevent deforestation, according to the Josie Maran site. This sustainably-sourced argan oil is what makes the brand's products, including the Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter, so effective.

The ultra-hydrating cream surges the skin with essential fatty acids and vitamins to address redness, dry patches, dullness, and aging, among several other concerns. Watermelon seed oil, shea butter, and fresh cucumber extract aid the argan oil in transforming stressed complexions into a smoother, softer, and healthier state. And, contrary to its "butter" description, the formula absorbs into the skin quickly without leaving a greasy, heavy residue or ensuing breakouts, according to Ulta shoppers.

In fact, reviewers call the cream their "favorite moisturizer of all time," since it prevents blemishes and redness from appearing on their skin. "[It has] no scent, goes on beautifully, never pills, and has never caused a breakout," wrote one person, while another fan said they were "thrilled with the results" the formula provided their Allergic Contact Dermatitis, sharing they "no longer experience cracked, open skin" on their eyelids.

It's especially a hit amongst mature shoppers who swear by the cream's ability to make skin "bouncy" and more "youthful" looking. "The texture is amazing, my skin just drinks it up…I've never stuck with just one brand of moisturizer before now," shared one 50-year-old customer. Another shopper in their 60s said it helped brighten their face and subdue signs of aging; "I have tried several moisturizers and this is my favorite," they wrote.

New deals swap in each day during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, which runs through April 2. You only have until tomorrow to snag the Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter for a whopping 50 percent off, alongside other on-sale must-haves like Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer and Buxom's Plumping Lip Creams.