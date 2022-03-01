PSA: Amazon Has a Secret Coupon Page Filled With Major Deals in Almost Every Category

Photo credit: Christian Wiediger on Unsplash



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

As avid Amazon shoppers, we're pros at filling our carts with the best finds for the retailer's top shopping extravaganzas from Prime Day to Black Friday. Today may not be a holiday, but we're here to let you in on a (major) Amazon secret that will save you tons before checkout: Have you ever used a coupon when making a purchase on Amazon? We sure haven't. So when we discovered that the online marketplace has a whole section dedicated entirely to coupons, we instantly knew the secret was too good to keep in!

Enter Amazon's under-the-radar coupon section, Amazon.com/Coupons , where you can find savings across almost every category. This magical, money-saving page is available to anyone and everyone with an Amazon account (but if you haven't yet, it's definitely time to sign up for Amazon Prime as some of these stellar coupons are exclusive to Prime members).

How do you use Amazon Coupons?

Yes, like the nostalgia of taking a day to cut out coupons from the circular and bring them to the store, Amazon coupons must also be clipped before making your purchase. However, once you “clip” the coupon (which just means clicking a button), the coupon will be saved to your account and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Couponing has never been easier.

The best part of all is that you can search for coupons from the Amazon.com/Coupons landing page. That being said, if you're looking to buy a specific product from Amazon (perhaps a new air fryer—this one has a $25 off coupon right now— or the viral Revlon styling brush) make a habit of searching for coupons before making your purchase.

See below to shop some of our favorite coupon deals available on Amazon right now. To clip the coupon for these deals, just select the product and then click the checkmark next to the orange coupon flag, right below the price.

Story continues

Amazon Coupons by Category

Once you enter Amazon’s coupon’s page, you’ll may find yourself overwhelmed by savings. We bookmarked these coupon sections for you to make your savings easier to access.

Do Amazon Coupons expire?

Sadly, yes. Amazon writes on its site that "coupons are valid for a limited time only." However, unlike traditional coupons which have an expiration date printed on them, these digital coupons currently do not appear to provide an exact expiration date. Instead, when a coupon nears its expiration, it will be placed into a section called "Expiring Soon." This section will appear at the top of your Amazon Coupon Homepage .

You Might Also Like