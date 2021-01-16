PSA: Amazon’s Outlet Is Packed with Face Mask Deals That Start at $6
Amazon
If you're in need of a few new face masks, now's a really good time to stock up.
Amazon's outlet store is packed with deals on face masks, including discounted reusable styles and sets of disposable ones. While these deals last, shoppers can save up to 39 percent and stock up on packs of 50 coverings that start at just $6.
Face Mask Amazon Outlet Deals:
Enflni Black Washable Reusable Cotton Face Mask Five Set, $5.39 (orig. $7.59)
Enegon Three-Ply Disposable Face Mask 50-Pack, $5.93 (orig. $8.99)
Perry Ellis Reusable Adjustable Fabric Printed Face Mask Six-Pack, $19.60 (orig. $29.67)
Lemail Wig Black Face Mask with Carbon Filter, $6.34 (orig. $10.39)
Sfavereak Black Disposable Face Mask 50-Pack, $10.19 (orig. $13.99)
Bingfone Disposable Colorful Face Mask 50-Pack, $11.04 (orig. $12.99)
Doset Cotton Tie-Dye Washable Reusable Face Mask Three-Pack, $12.99 (orig. $15.99)
Among the over 8,500 outlet markdowns currently available, dozens of masks are listed in both the fashion and health sections. Just like the rest of the overstock items, these masks are on sale due to a surplus of supply — not because shoppers don't love them. In fact, several have earned thousands of five-star ratings from reviewers.
Those looking for face coverings that they can wash and rewear can score a five-piece set for just $5.39 with this highly-rated Enflni array that's on sale. The basic black masks are made of soft cotton and have racked up over 6,400 positive reviews. At 29 percent off, they break down to about $1.07 a piece.
Another top-rated option is Sfavereak's disposable 50-piece pack. Unlike most other one-use styles, which are often only offered in blue, this now-$10 package is available in several fun hues, like black, gray, pink, and purple. With stretchy and soft ear straps and built-in nose wires that provide a more custom fit, it's no wonder the pack has received over 4,600 five-star ratings.
With several dozen face masks deals now available in Amazon's outlet store, you're sure to find the style, color, print, or special design feature you're after. And if not, Amazon has thousands available across its site, many of which are also on sale. Start your shopping with these overstock offers below, then head to Amazon to browse the full assortment.
