PSA: Sunday Riley, EltaMD, Supergoop! and more beauty brands are up to 25% off at the Dermstore sale right now

Dermstore, the best online retailer for high-end beauty goods, is celebrating its 23rd birthday by giving us the best gift: The blowout Dermstore Anniversary Sale.

From Aug. 8 through Aug. 17, take up to 25% off your favorite makeup, skin care and hair care products. These incredible deals include top-selling brands like Supergoop!, First Aid Beauty, Paula's Choice — basically all of the best beauty brands — by using the code CHEERS at checkout. If you're a Dermstore Rewards shopper, you can earn triple points on brands like ILIA, Augustinus Bader, Sol de Janeiro and more.

Here's the deal: Major sitewide sales are honestly super overwhelming. This is where we come in and share our expert-approved beauty deals and discounts from the Dermstore Anniversary Sale. Shop them below!

Must-have Dermstore Anniversary Sale deals

$48.75 $65 at Dermstore

Worth $271.13, The Essential Set from Dermstore comprises the best of the best. It's the ultimate discovery kit curated by the experts at Dermstore and features top brands and best-selling products.

Standouts from the set include:

Beauty Stat Universal C Skin Refiner (30 milliliters): A lightweight serum for brighter, firmer, more even-looking skin.

Sunday Riley GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment (15 milliliters): A multipurpose, lactic acid treatment that creates a more radiant-looking complexion.

TULA Skincare Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm (0.35 ounces): A brightening eye treatment that refreshes the delicate eye area.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm (20 grams): A facial cleansing balm with anti-aging benefits.

Kate Somerville Exfolikate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment (0.5 fluid ounces): An exfoliating scrub to clear pores and prep skin.

SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid 2:4:2 (4 millileters): An anti-aging facial treatment with essential lipids for mature skin types.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 (0.5 ounces): A lightweight, oil-free face sunscreen to protect acne-prone and sensitive skin.

R+Co Sun Catcher Power C Boosting Leave In Conditioner (30 millileters): A leave-in treatment powered by vitamin C to restore damaged hair.

$63.75 $85 at Dermstore

Gentle enough for various skin types, this anti-aging treatment is formulated with purified grade lactic acid that works to clear skin and produce natural collagen. Ingredients like licorice, lemongrass and aloe help you achieve an even complexion.

3. EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, $31.20 plus $16 gift (Orig. $39)

$31.20 plus $16 gift $39 at Dermstore

UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 by EltaMD provides protection to your complexion to shield your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. This face sunscreen's fragrance-free formula includes sodium hyaluronate to moisturize and lactic acid to refine the skin to clear pores and reduce shine.

Shop the tinted version of the EltaMD sunscreen that Hailey Bieber uses right here.

$27.20 $32 at Dermstore

TikTok's favorite glowy-skin exfoliant features salicylic acid to promote faster cell regeneration. The award-winning formula also contains green tea to soothe any inflammation and protect against free-radical damage. The result is minimized pores, wrinkles, acne and irritation.

$31.60 $36 at Dermstore

This multifunctional SPF 40 formula features a lightweight texture and pearlescent finish to hydrate and protect the skin.

$31.20 $39 at Dermstore

Developed with dry, damaged and chemically treated hair in mind, this hydrating mask restores essential moisture, shine and hydration while also smoothing frizz. Formulated with a powerful blend of rosehip oil, B-vitamins and algae extract, the Briogeo mask brings straight, wavy, curly and coily back to life.

$21.75 $29 at Dermstore

This French pharmacy favorite, beloved by celebrities and makeup artists, features a light and milky texture that absorbs easily into your skin with a soft satin finish to repair your skin barrier and revitalize your complexion.

$4.50 $6 at Dermstore

When it comes to pimple patches, these COSRX ones are seriously the best.

7. Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, $30 (Buy 3, get 1 free)

$30 (Buy 3, get one free) at Dermstore

Formulated with scientifically proven OLAPLEX Bond Building Technology™ to repair broken disulfide bonds caused by heat, chemical, and mechanical damage, this pre-shampoo hair treatment reduces breakage and split ends for visibly stronger hair.

Credit: Dermstore

$22.50 $30 at Dermstore

This grainy, deeply nourishing body scrub has an enriched formula of glycolic and lactic acids to help loosen the skin’s top layer and decongest pores. Meanwhile, pumice-buffing beads provide physical exfoliating action to slough off dead skin cells.

Credit: Dermstore

$112.50 $150 at Dermstore

Worth $640, the Refresh Edit from Dermstore comprises the best of the best. It’s the retailer’s ultimate collection curated by the experts at Dermstore, featuring top brands, tools and formulas for your healthiest, most radiant skin ever.

Standouts from the set include:

Dermstore Collection Ice Globes (Full Size – 2 pieces) : A two-piece set of cooling globes to soothe and massage the face.

BeautyStat Universal C Eye Perfector (Full Size -15 milliliters ): A vitamin C eye cream to combat visible signs of aging.

TULA Skincare Claydate Detoxing Toning Face Mask Stick (Full Size – 1.23 ounces) : A purifying and toning facial mask stick to clear out, smooth and refine skin.

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask (Deluxe – 7 milliliters) : A soothing gel mask for all skin types, especially sensitive skin.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum (Deluxe – 7 milliliters) : A powerful serum to rejuvenate, protect and restore the skin.

Dr. Loretta Gentle Hydrating Cleanser (Deluxe – 0.51 ounces) : A sulfate-free cleanser that removes makeup and impurities.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46 (Deluxe – 0.5 ounces) : A lightweight, oil-free face sunscreen to protect acne-prone and sensitive skin.

Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Resurfacing Overnight Peel (Deluxe – 3 milliliters) : A nighttime facial peel that boosts brighter, smoother and rejuvenated skin.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream (Deluxe – 1 ounce) : A fast-absorbing, rich moisturizer that provides instant and long-term hydration for dry, distressed skin and eczema.

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum (Deluxe – 10 milliliters): An oil-free serum to combat dark spots and enhance your skin’s clarity.

