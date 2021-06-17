PS5 stock UK – live: Today’s Playstation 5 restock updates from Smyths, AO, Amazon and more

PS5 stock is still elusive – but regular drops are happening (The Independent)

Update: Smyths Toys sells out, Game could drop today. Read on for more information.

The PS5 console may have been released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the device.

Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the initial reveal, and despite stores reopening in April in the UK as lockdown measures lift, it’s still almost impossible to secure a console in-store (and still not easy online).

In fact, it’s become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.

But, it’s not all bad news; the restock landscape has started to improve in recent weeks. Last month we enjoyed some of the biggest PS5 drops yet, as every major retailer released consoles, including a 20,000-strong drop from Game. June is shaping up to be similar, and while yesterday was somewhat slower, with rumoured drops from Argos and Asda failing to materialise, today is thought to be more promising.

We’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow along live so you don’t miss out.

