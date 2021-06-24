PS5 stock – live: Smyths PS5 pre order available now, Amazon restock rumoured for today

This week we’ve seen drops from Very, Asda, Game and Smyths Toys, with more rumoured to follow (The Independent)

Update: Smyths Toys PS5 available to pre-order in stores and Amazon stock drop rumoured for today. Read on for more information on the next PS5 drop.

The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but no one could have predicted how hard it would be to get your hands on the device.

Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the initial reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, it’s still very difficult to secure a console in-store (and not easy online either).

In fact, it’s become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.

But, it’s not all bad news; the restock landscape has started to improve in recent weeks. While June hasn’t brought similar monster drops we had in April, this week we’ve already seen a lengthy drop at Very, a restock at Asda, and even in-person drops at Game and Smyths Toys. There’s plenty of rumoured releases on the horizon, too.

Are you still searching? We’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow along live so you don’t miss out.

