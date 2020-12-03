PS5 stock UK: Customers complain as Argos allows people to buy PlayStation console - but then cancels orders immediately

(Getty Images)

The PS5 briefly appeared in stock at Argos – before disappearing again.

Some people reported they were able to buy the new console when it appeared on the company’s website. Twitter even reported that having gone live very early on Thursday morning, they had received the console just hours later.

But many more said they had been left frustrated by yet more difficulties actually buying the console.

Customers reported that the website had indicated they had successfully ordered the console, but at almost exactly the same time they were notified that their order had been cancelled.

The problems were presumably the result of a rush of people attempting to order the PS5, and the very limited numbers that appear to be available.

Amazon also seemed to have got more stock on Thursday morning, but that also disappeared almost immediately.