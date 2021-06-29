PS5 stock – live: Amazon PS5 consoles sell out, Argos and AO restocks could drop next

We’ll be covering both online and in-store drops to help you secure a console (The Independent)

Update: Amazon restock is now sold out, Argos and AO could follow next. Read on for more information.

The PS5 console was released more than six months ago now, but no one could have predicted quite how difficult it would be to actually buy one.

Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the initial reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK, it’s still very hard to secure a console in-store (and not easy online either).

But, it’s not all bad news; the restock landscape has started to improve in recent weeks. While June hasn’t brought the similar monster drops we had in April, last week we saw a lengthy drop at Very, a restock at Asda, and even in-store availability at Game and Smyths Toys. We’ve also seen a drop from Amazon today.

So if you’re still searching for the console, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases.

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

