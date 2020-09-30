How to use PS4 Remote Play to stream your games to other devices

Technology never ceases to be amazing — and PS4 Remote Play is the perfect example. If you own PlayStation 4 and have a PlayStation Vita, PlayStation TV, Windows PC, Mac, or mobile device lying around the house, you have access to one of the coolest features currently available on the PS4. The aptly titled tool does exactly what it sounds like and allows you to play your PS4 games remotely using a Vita, PS TV, computer, or select mobile device.

The process is straightforward, but it does require some setup and configuration. Thankfully, we’ve put together this simple guide for those looking to take advantage of Remote Play, along with some basic tips to ensure the best possible experience.

Compatible devices

If you want that Nintendo Switch gaming feel when streaming games using PS4 Remote Play, the PlayStation Vita is your best bet. However, not all games are compatible with the device. Moreover, Sony discontinued the handheld in 2019, although there are plenty to purchase through Amazon. The PlayStation TV set-top box is also a good way to stream games in another part of the house.

Here’s the official list provided by Sony:

Sony-made

Handheld Set-top box PlayStation Vita PlayStation TV

Android

Android 5 and newer Android 10 and newer Controller support: On-screen only On-screen

DualShock 4 Bluetooth

iOS/iPadOS

iOS 12.1 or newer iOS 13 or newer Controller support: On-screen only On-screen

DualShock 4 Bluetooth

PC

Windows 10 MacOS 10.12 or newer MacOS 10.15 or newer Controller support: DualShock 4 Bluetooth

DualShock 4 Wired DualShock 4 Wired DualShock 4 Bluetooth

DualShock 4 Wired

Remote Play really does remote

For years, Sony’s PS4 Remote Play service was superior over Microsoft’s Xbox solution in that gamers could stream their PlayStation 4 console from anywhere across the nation, not just within the house. They could use the PlayStation Vita handheld, the PS TV set-top box, the mobile apps, or the desktop software for Windows and MacOS.

Xbox One owners weren’t quite so lucky. Before the recent Xbox Remote Play, they could only stream to a Windows PC using the Xbox app. Moreover, streaming was locked to the local network. On the flip side, this in-house lockdown guaranteed great performance.

However, having a remote service introduces latency. At first glance, PS4 owners appear to simply stream their console across the local network. But even if the console is connected via an Ethernet cable, there are performance issues, making Microsoft’s local service a bit more stable.

Sony won’t admit how its PS4 Remote Play service actually works, but the latency indicates that the stream first goes to Sony’s cloud servers before arriving to the locally connected Vita, PS TV, or PC. Why? So the “client” devices can access the stream on any network. This assumption is backed by the Vita and PS TV’s ability to directly connect with the PS4 and bypass the internet connection altogether.

That said, here are a few general tips to get the best out of PS4 Remote Play:

Use Ethernet connections.

For wireless devices, use the 5GHz band.

Park all devices close to the router for the best wireless performance.

Set up PS4 Remote Play (console)

