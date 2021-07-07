S&P's Record Run Ends, but the NASDAQ Keeps Going

Jim Giaquinto
·5 min read

SPECIAL ALERT: The July episode of the Zacks Ultimate Strategy Session will be available for viewing no later than Wednesday, July 14. Kevin Matras, Jeremy Mullin, Brian Bolan and Sheraz Mian will cover the investment landscape from several angles in this popular event.

Don’t miss your chance to hear:

▪ Jeremy and Brian Agree to Disagree on whether crude oil is in a bullish run and will print $100 a barrel before it’s over
▪ Kevin answers your questions in Zacks Mailbag
▪ Sheraz and Brian choose one portfolio to give feedback for improvement
▪ And much more

Remember, we need your input. Please submit your questions for Zacks Mailbag and Portfolio Makeover by Thursday morning, July 8. Email now to mailbag@zacks.com.

Then log on to Zacks.com and bookmark this page.


After reaching new highs last Friday and then breaking for a three-day weekend; the major indices had a groggy start to this abbreviated week with mixed results on Tuesday. Along the way, the S&P’s seven-day surge came to an end.

The index slid 0.20% to 4343.54, marking its first session without a record close since Wednesday, June 23. The Dow made history of its own on Friday for the first time since May 7, but slipped back from highs today by declining 0.60% (or about 209 points) to 34,577.37.

But the NASDAQ kept moving forward and reached another milestone, as tech continues to lead like it did throughout most of the second quarter. The index advanced 0.17% (or more than 24 points) to secure another record at 14,663.64.

The FAANGs were mostly higher with especially noteworthy performances from Amazon (AMZN, +4.7%), Apple (AAPL, +1.5%) and Netflix (NFLX, +1.4%).

Investors were in a good mood last week, especially after another ‘goldilocks’ jobs report on Friday. The economy added 850,000 jobs last month, soaring past expectations in the low 700Ks and exceeding the previous month by more than 200K. This marked the third consecutive session with encouraging employment data after ADP on Wednesday (+692K in June) and jobless claims on Thursday (under 400K).

But good moods don’t last long in this skittish market, so its understandable that investors would take a break from this record-setting pace after a long weekend and before the next earnings season.

In other news, the ISM Services report came to 60.1 in June, which is still solidly in expansion territory (above 50). However, it missed expectations and slumped from 64 in May, suggesting that the economy slowed a bit amid labor and supply shortages.

Today's Portfolio Highlights:

Stocks Under $10: People are finally going on vacation after being cooped up for over a year, which is great news for the hospitality business. Brian wants more exposure so he added Braemar Hotels and Resorts (BHR) on Tuesday, which operates as a REIT with a number of properties all over the country. The past four quarters have seen three beats and one match. It topped by 42% last time and now has an average surprise of 29% over those four quarters. Rising earnings estimates made BHR a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The editor is getting this name at a good price, especially when you consider that analysts are calling for 45% topline growth this year and 40% next year. He sees this as a long-term holding. In order to make room, Brian sold Conduent (CNDT) and Comstock Mining (LODE), which are two of the service’s worst performers. Good riddance! Read more about today’s moves in the complete commentary.

Zacks Short Sell List: This week's adjustment included two changes. The portfolio short-covered BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Yandex N.V. (YNDX), and then replaced those names by adding Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS). Learn more about this emotion-free portfolio that takes advantage of falling and volatile markets by reading the Short Sell List Trader Guide. By the way, this portfolio had the top performer of the day among all ZU names as the short in JD.com (JD) rose 5%. Meanwhile, the short in JOYY Inc. (YY) also made the top five by advancing 3.7%.

Black Box Trader: Coming to you a day late due to the July 4th holiday, this portfolio swapped out six names for its weekly adjustment. The stocks that were sold today included:

• Realogy Holdings (RLGY, +5.3%)
• Navient Corp. (NAVI)
• Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
• Foot Locker (FL)
• Party City Holdco (PRTY)
• Camping World (CWH)

The new buys that replaced these names are:

• Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)
• Ford (F)
• Internatioinal Paper (IP)
• Olin Corp. (OLN)
• Steel Dynamics (STLD)
• The Chemours Co. (CC)

Read the Black Box Trader’s Guide to learn more about this computer-driven service.

Surprise Trader: "We can’t all jump out of the three-day weekend ready to rock as well as I do. Sometimes, there’s a bit of a lingering hangover. That was the case for stocks today as equities failed to build on last week’s momentum at all-time highs, giving up ground instead and retreating to kick-off the shortened week.

"Earnings season is upon us yet again, with this being the last week of calm before the storm. With stocks up at all-time highs and tech leading the way higher, I am expecting a high bar for stocks to get over.

"Slow out of the gate for stocks but I find solace in the fact that we rallied off the lows. That sparks some hope for more recovery tomorrow." -- Dave Bartosiak

Have a Good Evening,
Jim Giaquinto

Recommendations from Zacks' Private Portfolios:

Believe it or not, this article is not available on the Zacks.com website. The commentary is a partial overview of the daily activity from Zacks' private recommendation services. If you would like to follow our Buy and Sell signals in real time, we've made a special arrangement for readers of this website. Starting today you can see all the recommendations from all of Zacks' portfolios absolutely free for 7 days. Our services cover everything from value stocks and momentum trades to insider buying and positive earnings surprises (which we've predicted with an astonishing 80%+ accuracy). Click here to "test drive" Zacks Ultimate for FREE >>

 
Zacks Investment Research

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NBA Finals: Chris Paul points Phoenix Suns to commanding Game 1 win over Milwaukee Bucks

    Chris Paul waited 16 years for his first NBA Finals game and seized the moment.

  • Projected No. 1 NHL pick Owen Power 'leaning towards' returning to Michigan

    It would be an absurdly rare move for a No. 1 overall NHL pick to return to school instead of turning pro, but Michigan's Owen Power may do just that.

  • For one night only, the Italy of old stymied Spain

    Your eyes and the metrics might say Spain deserved to win. As Italy has all but trademarked, deserve's got nothing to do with it.

  • Adam Silver on ESPN's Rachel Nichols fallout: 'Careers shouldn't be erased by a single comment'

    "It’s one thing to talk about the principles around diversity and inclusion. It’s something else when it comes to somebody’s specific job."

  • 911 calls provide more details on Matiss Kivlenieks' tragic death

    A series of calls made to 911 provided further details into the tragic death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks.

  • MacLean takes heat for not asking Bettman about Blackhawks' sexual assault allegations

    Sportsnet's Ron MacLean refused to ask NHL commissioner Gary Bettman a question about the Chicago Blackhawks' sexual assault allegations and is taking heat for it.

  • Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers win The Match over Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson

    The fourth edition of The Match goes to Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers.

  • Patrick Mahomes sounds off again after Sha'Carri Richardson denied spot on Olympics relay team

    The Chiefs quarterback wasn't the only person miffed with the USATF decision to deny Richardson a spot in Tokyo.

  • Blue Jays trade Rowdy Tellez to Brewers for reliever Trevor Richards, prospect

    The Toronto Blue Jays have added another intriguing arm to their bullpen, but it cost them Rowdy Tellez.

  • Josh Anderson's roller-coaster season mirrors the Canadiens at large

    Josh Anderson's first season with the Montreal Canadiens has been turbulent and erratic, but in many ways serves as a mirror of his team's season more broadly.

  • 'Not good': Roger Federer opens up on 'terrible' family heartache

    Roger Federer has opened up about being away from his family at Wimbledon. Find out what he had to say.

  • Spain has hopes of a bright future after Euro 2020 campaign

    MADRID (AP) — Losing big matches inevitably leads to questions about the future. With Pedri González, Spain already seems to have the answer. Still only 18, Pedri was the man in the middle at the European Championship, starting every match for his team and controlling the transition between the defense and offense. That quality and leadership, even coming from a teenager playing in his first major tournament, helped Spain make it all the way to the semifinals. “What Pedri has done during this Eu

  • Canadian men face tough rugby sevens road at Tokyo Olympics

    The Canadian men's rugby sevens team will land in the deep end at the Tokyo Olympics, opening against Rio 2016 runner-up Britain before facing defending Olympic champion Fiji later in the day. The July 26 games will be the second and eighth of the day. Host Japan kicks off the men's competition against Fiji, which defeated Britain 43-7 to win gold at the 2016 Games in Rio. The Canadian men wrap up Group B play against Japan in the opening match July 27. The Japanese finished fourth in Rio, beate

  • The Daily Sweat: Who are the best and worst MLB teams to bet on?

    The All-Star break is coming next week, so it’s a good time to assess which teams have performed the best and the worst for bettors.

  • The Latest: Danes to bring handful of soccer fans from home

    The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ The Danish soccer federation has invited 40 fans to fly to London on a chartered plane to watch the country’s national team face England in the European Championship semifinals. Soccer fans from other countries have been prevented from attending matches at Wembley Stadium this week because of coronavirus restrictions in Britain. The Danish federation says the lucky fans that were chosen to fly on the official delegation’s flight will be in a “bub

  • Rules governing Olympic runners send a disturbing message to female athletes, especially those who are Black

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. At a track meet in Poland last week, Christine Mboma won the women's 400 metres in 48.54 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year. If you hadn't heard of her before that blazing fast run, that's normal. Mboma's an 18-year-old phenom from Namibia and a newcomer to the European circuit where established stars compete, and her clocking set a new world

  • Canadian men's field hockey team wants to be 'giant killers' in Tokyo

    With a scorching sun blasting down Tuesday afternoon on Tamanawis Field in Surrey, B.C., Canada's men's field hockey team continued its preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, with a focus on trying to finally break through at the big event. This is the first time since the Games in 1984 and 1988 that the men's program is returning to consecutive Olympics having also competed in Rio, but for two of the veteran players just showing up at the event, that can't be the mark of success anymore. "Canada

  • Lightning look to be 1st team to win Cup at home since 2015

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When the Chicago Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup on home ice for the first time since before World War II, Jon Cooper could not bear to watch the joyful aftermath. "I’m looking away from the whole thing," he said. Cooper's Tampa Bay Lightning had just lost the 2015 series in six games after their first trip to the final of what turned out to be three times in seven years. Even after winning it all in 2020, he vividly remembers the feeling of watching Chicago players celebrating

  • Analysis: The parity era in the NBA may have just arrived

    PHOENIX (AP) — Adam Silver said about 6,200 words in his annual state-of-the-league news conference before Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Here’s one that stood out: Parity. The NBA commissioner was a more-than-keen observer on Tuesday night, watching the Phoenix Suns win their first finals game in 28 years and the Milwaukee Bucks lose their first finals game in 47 years. The teams combined to use 19 players in the game; 18 were making their finals debuts. It was something new and different, for certa

  • Stanton's homer starts barrage, Yankees thump Mariners 12-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton clubbed a three-run homer off the railing of the second deck in the first inning, Luke Voit had a career-high five hits and three RBIs, and the New York Yankees thumped the Seattle Mariners 12-1 on Tuesday night. The Yankees seemed to release nearly a week worth of frustration with an early offensive outburst against the Mariners and one-time New York prospect Justus Sheffield. New York had been a reeling for more than a week, a stretch that included being swept