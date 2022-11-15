Pruritus Therapeutics Market Size to Grow at 5.1 % CAGR During the Forecast Period of 2022-2030 | Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Pruritus Therapeutics Market will clock US$ 6.60 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Pruritus Therapeutics Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Pruritus Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Market Driver

The market for pruritus therapeutics is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The prevalence of systemic (Cholestasis, Liver, Hematological, Neurological, Oncological, Renal, and Drug-Induced) and dermatological (atopic dermatitis, Urticaria, Cutaneous T-cell, psoriasis Allergic Contact Dermatitis) disorders is expected to rise. Additionally, a key factor in the market's growth is the launch of novel products to address the significant unmet medical requirements already existing in the marketplace. For instance, April 2020, the biopharmaceutical business Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has released the preliminary findings from two ongoing Phase-III clinical trials examining the safety and effectiveness of once-daily oral serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with Prurigo nodularis. Moreover, market growth is anticipated to be bolstered over the forecast period by leading players' upcoming commercialization of such a variety of pipeline goods. Low pricing, technical developments, favourable political climates, pharmaceutical companies' partnership-driven R&D, and impending patent expirations are some of the factors driving the market's expansion. However, calcineurin inhibitors are anticipated to expand at the quickest CAGR throughout the forecast period because to its high response rate, robust pipeline of calcineurin inhibitors and availability of semi-synthetic analogues of these inhibitors.

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Type Segmentation’

Based on drug type, the global pruritus therapeutics market has been segmented into

Corticosteroid

Antihistamine

Local Anesthetic

Counterirritant

Immunosuppressant

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Others

Corticosteroid dominated the global pruritus therapeutics market due to the fact that corticosteroids are frequently employed as the first line of therapy. A major driver of market growth in this segment is anticipated to be the rising demand for over-the-counter topical corticosteroids. However, calcineurin inhibitors are predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to their high response rate, robust pipeline of calcineurin inhibitors, and accessibility of semi-synthetic analogues of these inhibitors.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on regions, the global pruritus therapeutics market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest Of The World

The pruritus therapeutics market is dominated by North America, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the projected period. Due to climatic circumstances that cause pruritus and the rising incidence of risk factors for the disease, regions have a significant market share contribution. A European company, MC2 Therapeutics, struck a collaboration agreement with EPI Health, LLC in August 2020 to co-commercialize its Wynzora Cream in the US market due to the rising prevalence of the targeted condition in North American countries. Moreover, according to MC2 Therapeutics, The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved Wynzora for the treatment of adult plaque psoriasis in July 2020. Wynzora cream's imminent release on the American market is expected to accelerate market expansion. For the treatment of uremic pruritus, MC2 Therapeutics is also developing MC2-25 PAD Cream, which is currently in phase II. High unmet healthcare requirements (curative therapy, improved safety profiles, etc.) and a supportive regulatory environment are two other key elements that are anticipated to contribute to profitable growth throughout the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market player for global pruritus therapeutics market include

Cara Therapeutics

Abbvie, Inc.

Sanofi Aventis

Ucb Pharma

Pfizer, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Actavis Plc

Glaxosmithkline

Galderma

Chongqing Huapont Pharm Co. Ltd.

Bayer Ag

Leo Pharma

Epi Health , Llc

Galderma Laboratories, Lp.

Novartis Ag

Mc2 Therapeutics A/S And Among Others.

These pharmaceutical giants have put into place important business strategies like rigorous R&D attempts to develop novel and affordable therapeutics, innovative product and service launches, product expansions, and strategic collaborations in order to maintain market dominance in this era of intense competition.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years - 2020 Base Years - 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL PRURITUS THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISEASE TYPE Allergic Contact Dermatitis Urticaria Atopic Dermatitis Others GLOBAL PRURITUS THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG TYPE Corticosteroid Antihistamine Local Aesthetic Counterirritant Immunosuppressant Calcineurin Inhibitors Others GLOBAL PRURITUS THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Clinics Others

TOC Continue…

