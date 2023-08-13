Prue Leith: ‘My romantic night on a sleeper train turned into a disaster’

The Caledonian Sleeper in front of the Forth Rail Bridge - Peter Devlin

A sleeper car on a train has always seemed to me the acme of luxury. Romantic, exciting and very special. I am not alone. Thousands of people, especially oldies like me, adore them. Luxury train holidays get booked up years in advance. When it comes into service next year, the new Orient Express La Dolce Vita will cost £1,700-plus a night, sadly beyond my reach.

But I have travelled on some pretty fancy trains. Writing for Vogue in the 1970s a few weeks after a press trip on the Venice Simplon Orient Express, I think my memory was obviously clouded by the luxury and romance of it all, or possibly by too many margaritas. Carried away by that beautifully restored train, with its exquisite furnishings, VIP service, Michelin-star food and a history to die for, I described the lounge car, where passengers in evening dress met for cocktails, as having a divine-looking black piano player, the spit of Harry Belafonte, playing a white grand piano as we hurtled through the night. It turned out the pianist was white and his piano was black.

Compare Scottish luxury: a double cabin on the Caledonian Sleeper... - CFH Photography

... with Italian luxury – a bedroom cabin on the brand-new Orient Express La Dolce Vita

I have fond memories of sleepers, from the great Eastern & Oriental Express, travelling from Singapore to Bangkok, to the Royal Scotsman, on which I spent my honeymoon, chugging round the Highlands, to many nights on British Rail’s sleepers to the West Country or Scotland.

In the 1970s, these UK ones were the best way to travel. Tucked up on the comfy top bunk, the walls in some sort of velvety covering, with a hook for your pocket watch and a little round recess for it to nestle into, you had room to sit up and read by the light over your shoulder. There was a decent-size shelf with a lip to hold your book, water, specs and so on, too. The sheets were immaculate, the blankets light and cosy. It was a blissful nest of comfort as the train rocked you to sleep. Even the coat hangers were upholstered so they wouldn’t rattle.

And in the morning, you’d be woken by the steward with a tray of tea: silver teapot, milk jug, hot-water jug, sugar basin. Not a plastic spoon in sight.

Prue Leith relaxing during her trip on the Eastern and Orient Express in 2012

Prue's husband John during their trip on the Eastern & Oriental Express in 2012

Ever since then, it’s been downhill all the way, and today it feels like a con and a ripoff. We booked, for £800, a double cabin on the Caledonian Sleeper, London Euston to Edinburgh, return. Not easy. The website is a nightmare. The menus, which I looked up online, talk about the company’s passion for Scottish food culture, blah blah blah.

But the illustrations on the “club” menu, which look delicious, bear no relation to any of the items on offer. And the actual food on the plate, or in its plastic tub, bears no relation to the description. I suspect it is all made in advance and reheated in a microwave. We ate in a soulless dining car, bereft of linen, silver, nice lighting, friendly staff – all that makes dining out a treat. Breakfast is included, but I wouldn’t recommend it.

We’d been pleased, of course, to hear that each cabin had its own loo and shower. But the design is laughable. The towels are stored in a drawstring bag hanging in the corner of the loo/shower, which makes opening and closing the door a struggle.

The reason they are in a bag, and not on a shelf or rail, is presumably because you need to remove them from the room to stop them getting wet if you want a shower. This is because the shower is directly over the loo, which has a heavy hinged shelf that drops down over it. You sit on this to take the shower.

The Caledonian Sleeper's cabin's interior, which Leith describes as 'laughable'

I can’t believe anyone ever does. It means getting the whole place sopping wet, including the floor. We thought we’d booked a double bed, but were told on arrival by a less than charming receptionist/gauleiter that “double” meant two narrow bunks, one on top of the other.

My husband had just had a knee operation, so there was no question of him getting up there. I’m no spring chicken, but fairly fit. Unfortunately, access was by a fixed vertical ladder with narrow ridged-metal treads, too painful to scale in bare feet. The top bunk has flappy sides to prevent you falling out, but they also make getting in, at least for me, near impossible, and the bunk is so near the roof, you have to crawl into it.

There is no shelf for book, specs, etc, only a place for a water bottle and phone-charger. The duvet is huge and heavy, and there is nowhere to put it if you don’t want it. Our night was a disaster: needing to get up in the night, and wearing shoes to protect my feet, I slipped off the ladder and fell, fortunately caught by husband John. We tried sleeping two in a bunk, like teenagers (hopeless), and John ended up sleeping on the floor.

The dining area on the Caledonian Sleeper - Jeff Holmes/Caledonian Sleeper

I think the whole sleeper-train thing needs a rethink. Most first-class aeroplanes don’t have showers. Why not have a good modern bar, and coaches with airline-like first-class cubicles, with recliner beds that go flat, telly, and attentive hostesses? And nice bathrooms at each end?

Or, for the romantic like me, why don’t they bite the bullet and sacrifice a cabin or two per coach to make room for slightly larger rooms, with a proper loo and shower, decent bunks or a double bed? Yes, they’d have to charge a bit more, but there is clearly a market for overnight sleepers – dire as it is, the Caledonian is booked up weeks in advance.

Even £1,000 for two to get to Scotland and back (saving two nights’ hotel charges) would be cheaper than flights, airport taxis and hotels.

Right now, it’s a crying shame. ScotRail (which is owned by the Scottish government) must have spent a fortune taking the comfort, romance, heart and soul out of the old Caledonian Sleeper.

