Prue Leith Makes A Rather Bold Admission About Bake Off Co-Star Noel Fielding

Prue Leith

Prue Leith has made a rather bold confession about her Great British Bake Off colleague Noel Fielding.

The pair have worked together in the Bake Off tent ever since the show made the jump from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017, and they each took over roles previously occupied by Mary Berry and Mel and Sue, respectively.

With a space in the Bake Off family currently vacant, following the departure of Matt Lucas, Prue has shared her take on what’s next for the show – and made quite the admission about Noel in the process.

“I don’t know anything about young comedians,” she told Hello! magazine when asked about a potential replacement for Matt, before quickly adding: “I’d never heard of Noel Fielding until I met him.”

Noel Fielding pictured in 2016

Prue continued: “I’d like somebody that I’ve heard of!”

On new additions being welcomed into the fold, she added that she would eventually “get to love them”, but shared: “The truth is that I’ve never understood Matt and Noel’s jokes anyway.”

You’ve never heard of him, you don’t get his jokes – tell us what you really think, Prue!

The Bake Off family

Matt shared earlier this month that he was stepping down from Bake Off after three years, telling fans: “It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers.

“But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects. So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.”

