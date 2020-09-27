Prue Leith: Great British Bake Off star recounts ‘appalling’ acid trip experience

Prue Leith, star of The Great British Bake Off , has recounted the story of a bad acid trip she experienced in the 1960s.

The octogenarian chef opened up about the “appalling” experience while speaking to politician Ruth Davidson in an interview scheduled to air on LBC radio tonight (27 September).

As quoted in The Sun on Sunday, Leith said: “It was the Sixties, there was a lot of drugs around. We used to smoke a bit of pot, not all the time and not a lot, but we did.”

“And one day, we did take acid, only once, and I must tell you, it was the most appalling experience I’ve ever had.”

According to Leith, she suffered “horrific hallucinations” while taking the psychedelic with her first husband, writer Rayne Kruger.

“I couldn’t look at him because he turned into a kind of monster, and my arms, the flesh dripped off them. There was just bones left,” she said.

Leith claimed that the trip left her suffering bad dreams until she was in her Sixties.

“I’d have nightmares,” she said. "And when I woke up, nothing would look like I knew it ought to look.

“It would be wobbly or strange or growing and sinking and shrinking and expanding.”

The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm.

