Prue Leith’s American Road Trip: 'I loved Texas. Maybe it's the South African in me'

Prue Leith - Dan Callister

I must be off my head. I’ve committed to a one-woman show in 34 theatres round the UK and Ireland in February and March and then I’m doing the same thing in the States in the autumn.

I asked two experienced performers for advice. Paul Hollywood said: “Don’t do it, it’s totally knackering.” He was too polite to say “and you are in your 80s”. Joanna Lumley said: “Go for it, the audience will carry you along. They wouldn’t have bought a ticket if they didn’t already like you.”

A few try-outs seemed wise, so my producer-director Clive Tulloh arranged shows in Bath and Leamington Spa. I was so frightened I could barely speak, but the audiences clapped and laughed in the right places and 100 per cent of them said they’d “recommend the show to friends”. But I didn’t enjoy it and was beginning to regret the whole idea.

Things cheered up in New York (we’d decided to present our “work in progress” at a couple of theatres in America, too). Our first stop was the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square. For the first time I had a huge screen behind me to show the pictures, jokey animations, and clips from family videos and TV shows that pop up while I talk.

I was less ­nervous and began to think I could, maybe, get to like it. We stayed at the W Union Square Hotel, which is noisy and fun, with jazz in the bar and good food. My husband (who had loyally come with me to be my bag-carrier and, as he says, to walk behind me reminding me I’m only mortal) suggested we walk the High Line, a wonderful linear garden that replaces the old, elevated railroad.

Practice run: Prue rehearsing for her New York one-woman show - Prue Leith

We also visited the enchanting Little Island, a new, beautifully planted garden atop a cluster of mushroom-shaped concrete pillars standing in the Hudson river. There is a small amphitheatre for concerts and a meandering path. An absolute delight.

We ducked into the Whitney Museum to see the Edward Hopper exhibition, which I think of as mostly wonderful but sad pictures of people on their uppers, painted in the Great Depression. But some of his earlier works are glorious nudes standing bathed in sunlight streaming in through the window.

Culture vulture: At the Edward Hopper exhibition in the Whitney Museum - Prue Leith

Los Angeles audiences are something else. As soon as I walked onto the stage of the Kirk Douglas Theatre, they whooped and hollered, stamped and shrieked. I was in danger of a standing ovation before I’d even opened my mouth. Well, of course, I loved it. Swamped in a great warm wave of applause has to be the best feeling in the world. Ridiculous really. I’m a cook, for heaven’s sake, not a rock star.

Culver City, dominated by the enormous Culver Studios, is a civilised retreat for film and media types exhausted by Hollywood. It’s got a safe, village-y feel. On the morning of Hallowe’en, a large uber-friendly dog accosted me outside the famous ­Culver Hotel and its owner invited us to join her family ­Hallowe’en supper.

I’ve been sniffy about Hallowe’en creeping into ­English culture and usurping both Harvest Festival and Guy Fawkes. But I have to say, done right, it’s delightful: everyone dressed up as witches, skeletons, ghouls and pumpkins; every house and garden was ablaze with decorations; every child out trick and treating, the little ones with parents in tow, the teenagers with other teenagers.

Prue at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles - Prue Leith

No one was rude, or drunk, or demanding. Parties were going on in most of the houses; we had chilli con carne and wine with our new friends; people dropped in at will. What a bit of luck for us! Thank God dogs don’t know not to talk to strangers.

Next day we hired a Darby & Joan mobility scooter to pedal down Venice Beach boardwalk. What a let-down: a mile of tourist junk, including rows of knickers with the legend B---- or BEAT ME on the bum. A few youths showing off ripped and oiled bodies inside a fenced-in area called Muscle Beach.

There was no one in the sea or on the actual beach, just deafening music everywhere. Too old for any of this, we escaped to a rooftop hotel bar for pint-size margaritas and delicious tacos. What money buys – indeed the very definition of luxury – is distance from other people.

In our 12 years together John and I have done a couple of great US road trips: Santa Barbara-Palm Springs- Grand Canyon-Monument Valley to Las Vegas; and Atlanta-Savannah-­Charleston to Philadelphia. I was all for hiring a Winnebago to get from LA to Florida. But if you are over 70 with a British driving licence, that’s not allowed.

If they had the same rule for Americans, the RV business would ­collapse: as soon as the grandkids are back to school, every grey-head hires a mobile home and heads south.

Road trip: Breathtaking scenery in the Painted Desert - Prue Leith

We settled for a mid-range SUV and drove from California through Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama to Florida. In California, unusually, rain fell with terrifying ferocity and obliterated any view. So we skipped San Diego and headed inland to Arizona where the sun exploded over the hills in a breathtaking display of opera lighting.

Both Arizona and New Mexico are staggeringly beautiful. It’s all about the scenery – the skies, the huge canyons, the far blue mountains, the Petrified Forest and the Painted Desert. One forgets how awe-inspiring nature can be.

Santa Fe is New Mexico’s jewel. Our hotel, the Vanessie, consisted of charming wooden buildings round a courtyard. But, like everywhere, they were suffering from post-Covid lack of staff. Our “welcome note” contained the ­following consecutive sentences: “Our restaurant, room service and bar are currently closed. A $30 (£25) service charge will be added to your bill.”

But Santa Fe is full of good restaurants, quirky architecture, art museums and shops stuffed with desirable things: great fashion, interesting jewellery and lovely china. John fell in love with a hatter’s shop and bought two authentic Stetsons, not any old cowboy hats. He also bought his grandsons baseball caps for eye-watering amounts of money.

Way out west: Stetson shopping in Santa Fe - Prue Leith

Baseball caps? Is there a difference between a £35 and a £4 one? Apparently, yes. John was equally dumbfounded at my wanting to buy a necklace for £127. It was irresistible, made from recycled plastic water bottles, sprayed with red, black and gold paint. Vibrant, bouncy, light as a feather, unusual – a work of art. But the shop’s app required a zip code, and my English post code stymied the system.

The exchange rate has made the US criminally expensive: £7 for a coffee; £200 for a two-course lunch in a café. Only petrol seems cheap, at half the UK price.

Everyone said we’d hate Texas: “boring; brown; goes on for ever”. But we loved it. Maybe it’s the South African in me. The wide-open spaces and little towns with not much more than a windmill and a church touch my heart.

We stopped at Lubbock for lunch at Dirk’s, a huge diner jam-packed with locals, most of them seriously obese, eating huge platters of brown food mostly out of the deep fryer: chicken “tenders”, sticky ribs, fries, grits (mushy porridge made from corn), all served with gloopy BBQ sauce and followed by doughnuts or pancakes in a lake of syrup.

Lunch at Dirk's: fried chicken, fries and green beans - Prue Leith

A request for green vegetables first ­elicited a puzzled shake of the head, then a delighted smile: “Oh yes, we have green beans.” They turned out to be canned khaki beans in sweet juice.

American waiters tend to congratulate you on your menu choice. Whatever you order, you are rewarded with an accolade: “good choice” or “excellent”. Or more often: “awesome”.

You want fries with that? Awesome!

Fredericksburg, which prides itself on still being German 175 years after the first settlers arrived from Hamburg, is a tourist town of two halves. The north end has the German Pioneer Museum, nice shops, terrific art gallery, good Texas Sunrise Café where we had an excellent fried sarnie over-filled with chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo. And banana ­pancakes to die for. If you ate too many, you might just do that.

The south end of the main street has historic houses now stuffed with German tourist tat, which is even worse than that of Venice Beach. Plastic stein mugs, Barbie dolls (only fatter) in lederhosen.

Wagons roll: Pioneer Village in Fredericksburg - Prue Leith

We had the worst meal of our whole trip, the menu proudly boasting authentic German dishes while serving smoked pork chops ruined by over-sweet gravy, tasteless sauerkraut, sweet and vinegary red cabbage and potato mash obviously made with Smash mixed with cold water and not brought to the boil. Raw potato powder is not nice.

We abandoned our plates and went back to our motel to microwave emergency rations of Campbell’s tomato soup. Delicious.

Americans tend to get teary-eyed and put their hands on their hearts at the words “the Alamo”; the site of the famous lost battle against Mexican rule, where the rebel defenders died to a man. I thought I’d be unmoved, but a very good film and a walk round the famous redoubt made me teary-eyed too.

But, honestly, San Antonio doesn’t have much to offer other than the Alamo and its famous River Walk, which, to be fair, warrants a visit. The San Antonio River has been imagin­atively constrained at basement level. Planted banks, paved walks, raised flowerbeds, cafés and pubs fringe the river as it wends its way through sun and shade, between and under the buildings.

On the rocks: enjoying margaritas in San Antonio - Prue Leith

We had first-class margaritas, still-warm tortilla chips and excellent guacamole made at an outdoor table. Mariachi bands roved along the paths and tourist barges drifted along the water. Stone steps take you up to the olde-worlde shopping and craft ­centre La Villita. Everything is meticulously maintained. Ten out of ten.

The Texas highlight was a visit to the Nasa Space Center. I never imagined I’d be riveted for five hours by the history of the space shuttle, the geology of the moon, the underwater training of the astronauts, the continuing co-operation of Russian cosmonauts with US and European astronauts in spite of Putin, and the ­current full-steam-ahead plan to get to Mars. It is the best visitor attraction I’ve ever seen.

And the cafeteria! ­Brioche or sourdough sandwiches full of good things; homemade soups; hot roasts and grills; fresh tortillas; a salad and salsa bar to rival Ottolenghi; and no junk anywhere.

Nasa is government-owned. If only the UK government thought it right to spend taxpayer’s money on good food, and to use its influence to steer kids towards healthy food.

All in all, Texas proved the most ­fascinating of states. And we never even got to Dallas. One abiding memory is of a church in the middle of nowhere, with a huge hoard exhorting us to “Give up Lust – Take up Jesus”.

Beam me up: at the Nasa Space Center, Houston - Prue Leith

Baton Rouge in Louisiana (so called for the stakes bloodied with fish heads, erected by the Native Americans to mark their territory) was a touch ­disappointing. I thought it would be the heart of Cajun gastronomy, but I’ve had better blackened fish and ­jambalaya in England.

We did go to the Vermilionville Historic Village and learned about the “Acadians” (displaced French settlers from Canada, who in the ­mid-18th century had a desperate time trying to make a life in the swamps of Louisiana).

The bit of Louisiana that no one should miss is “Plantation Alley”, the road along the Mississippi with half a dozen old Gone with the Wind style ­plantations, now open to the public. The best of them is Oak Alley, a ­pillared plantation house with an ­avenue of 250-year-old Southern Live Oaks, their huge evergreen branches bending over the drive to make a vast green tunnel. I couldn’t understand how the magnificent trees were obviously much older than the house.

It transpires that these oaks (Quercus Virginiana) are native to the area. When the plantation owner Jacques Roman built his house in 1836, he had his slaves dig up 28 fully grown trees from his estate (with root balls the size of their canopies) and replant them as an avenue, keeping them watered for years to ensure their survival. That magnificent avenue runs down to the equally impressive Mississippi levee, made, not by slave labour, but by the river ­depositing silt to its sides.

All the estates tell their stories as much from the enslaved people’s angle as from the owners’, and it is truly enlightening. Any children of a female slave, regardless of who the father was, automatically became the property of the slave owner and could be sold from the age of 10. Children were valuable as future slaves. Young women and ­pregnant women cost more than older ones; their child-bearing capacity being worth more even than their potential years as workers.

All aboard: traditional paddle steamer in New Orleans - Prue Leith

Domestic slaves sometimes had an easier time of it than the menfolk in the fields, but not always. Housework was 24/7, no days off, and there was the ever-present danger of rape, beatings, and no recourse to justice.

Sugar was the most profitable crop and working in the fields was not only exhausting, but deadly dangerous. The plantations and the stacked sugar canes were full of snakes, and the risk of ­infection from wounds was great: the sugar-cutting tool, a cross between a machete and a bill hook, was heavy and sharp and had to be brought down with force to cut the cane below the soil, at serious risk to bare feet.

So, on to New Orleans’ famous French Quarter with its houses all ­balconied with elaborate wrought iron – a picture of Victorian good taste. It’s extraordinary to think that half the inhabitants of those elegant houses were owned – legally owned – by their masters. And intriguing to ­discover that the word Creole doesn’t mean mixed race in Louisiana. It means white, French-speaking and born in the state, ie the cream of New Orleans society.

At night, Bourbon Street, on which our hotel stands, is closed to traffic to allow the crowds of none-too-sober tourists to party in it. It’s a young ­person’s paradise with hundreds of bars and shops offering mango daiquiris, shrimp ’n’ grits or hot dogs, and amplified bands every few yards trying to drown each other out. Some were small children beating dustbins, some grown-ups playing jazz, but most just belting out rock until 4am.

Party town: chess in the street in New Orleans - Prue Leith

Somewhat drained by lack of sleep, we pressed through Alabama and ­Mississippi and at last we hit our ­destination, Seacrest Beach on the west coast of Florida, where we’d hired a house for a week. This was almost the strangest part of our trip. The Emerald Coast on 30A highway consists of 16 beach neighbourhoods on an eight-mile strip of pure white beach between Pensacola and Panama City.

It is a kind of ­manufactured, perfectly designed, modern Eden. Separate but adjoining developments with names such as­ Rosemary Beach, Suncrest, Alys Beach, Grayton and Watercolour share the perfect fine white sands and the desired 30A address.

Originally there would have been a few scattered old wooden holiday homes. Now they are highly developed communities, some of them gated, with perfectly designed white (or very occasionally pastel) holiday houses in perfect nick. Expensive and ­exclusive, the properties are mostly privately owned but available for rent through companies such as Vrbo.

It’s extremely safe, with excellent restaurants and upmarket shops a few minutes’ walk away; families return year after year. Everyone gets about on bikes, perfectly tanned mums gossip over health drinks at pavement cafés, friends picnic or play beach games. The children look like something out of a Boden catalogue.

Beach bound: sunrise on Alys Beach in Florida - Prue Leith

We met a family who at once asked us for drinks and then to join them for Thanksgiving dinner in their palatial holiday home. Turkey, sweet potatoes, all the trimmings, pecan pie, ice cream. In thanking them I said something about the pleasure of such generosity, family closeness and the children’s politeness. Our hostess laughed. It’s because we’re from the South, she said. It wouldn’t be the same in Chicago.

After nearly two months away, we sailed home on the Queen Mary 2. Cunard prides itself on owning the last remaining true ocean liners: stately ­passenger ships voyaging from port to port rather than cruise ships taking thousands of gamblers on round-trips. But, as one night I ended up embarrassing myself in the Karaoke Bar, I’m not sure I get the difference.

I was one of the writers invited to Cunard’s Literature Festival at Sea, which it organises in conjunction with the Cheltenham Literature Festival. So, there we were hobnobbing with 30-odd writers, some awesomely famous, such as Ian Rankin and Alexander McCall Smith.

I always enjoy literary festivals, although humiliation sometimes comes with the package. Many is the time my queue at book signings has been embarrassingly small, while some more popular writer’s queue goes round the block. JoJo Moyes and Rachel Joyce have sold 38 million and five million novels respectively, so I was lucky not to share a signing table with either of them.

Re-reading this account of eight weeks on the move, I realise just how spoilt we’ve been. Roku, the streaming service that hosts The Great American Baking Show, put us up in the Ritz -Carlton on Central Park while I did radio and press interviews. In Los Angeles the promoter of my stage show footed the Culver Hotel bill. Then John and I thought we’d earned a week’s ­holiday in Florida. And finally, for seven nights on the Queen Mary 2 our bill was met by Cheltenham Literature Festival.

Therefore, dear reader, lest you think I have completely lost touch with ­reality, I should say we flew steerage, we stayed in some pretty grim motels, ate an awful lot of appalling junk, and I wore holes in my favourite eco felt shoes. And when I go on tour in February, it will be a tour bus, cheap hotels and Prêt sarnies. But it will, for sure, be fun.

Prue Leith’s show Nothing In Moderation is on tour from Feb 1: visit mickperrin.com for details