Prudential top brass take coronavirus cuts to pay, pensions, bonuses

LONDON (Reuters) - Prudential <PRU.L> said on Thursday it would cut salaries and pensions earned by its executive directors in 2020, while its chief executive and chief financial officer would also see bonuses curbed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The British insurer is the latest in a series of financial firms to unveil similar reductions in executive compensation in a gesture of support to customers struck hard by the coronavirus lockdown.

Prudential said pension benefits would fall from 25% to 13% of salary from mid-May but did not give details on how salaries would fall.

Bonuses payable to CEO Mike Wells and CFO Mark FitzPatrick under Prudential's Long Term Incentive Plan award will be maintained at 250% and will no longer increase to 300% of salary, the insurer added.

"While the full impact of Covid-19 is still emerging, Prudential has a highly resilient business model and remains well placed to support its customers and distribution partners, and deliver profitable growth for its shareholders," the insurer said.





(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon Jessop)