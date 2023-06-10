Prudential Financial Insiders Sold US$2.7m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy \

Over the past year, many Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP and Head of International Businesses & PGIM, Andrew Sullivan, for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$101 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$84.55. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Prudential Financial didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.2% of Prudential Financial shares, worth about US$54m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Prudential Financial Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Prudential Financial insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Prudential Financial and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

