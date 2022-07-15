PRRD providing tent for North Peace Fall Fair

The Peace River Regional District has authorized a $4,704 donation to the North Peace Fall Fair for a tent rental so that the long-standing community organization can hold its fair in August.

The decision was made at the July 14 meeting, after the PRRD decided last month to shutter Adeline Kelly hall at the North Peace Fall Fair Grounds and with directors offering the tent rental as an alternative.

Directors reiterated the building is unfit as a public gathering space in its current state, saying it can't be used for anything – not even storage. A building permit was approved and issued for the hall in 2014.

An engineering investigation of the Adeline Kelly Building was also authorized this week, which will determine the costs required to bring into it into code compliance and potentially allow assembly. It’s anticipated that a report will be brought back to the board at its Sept. 8 meeting this fall.

Goodon Industries will conduct the investigation, with a site visit in August, and complete a cost analysis to finish construction under its current F-2 building code designation. After that, consideration as an A-1 public assembly building can be pursued.

Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser said the matter is not as simple as just an inspection - the building’s foundation has to be changed to allow any kind of assembly, with the cost needing to be determined.

“This is at least going to require a foundation change; it’s not as simple as looking at it and saying we can bring this up or we can’t," he said. "There’s a lot of work that needs to go into that assessment."

The board agreed that whether the second inspection is performed depends on the quote provided in August. Once costs are confirmed, the PRRD will make its decision.

Fall Fair president Bruce Christensen said while they’d love to use the building now, they’re committed to working with the PRRD.

“We’re trying to work with them to solve the issue that’s out there, and they’re looking into what can be done to make the building useable. I appreciate that,” he said. “We feel it’s useable now but they have some issues, so let’s get it solved and get on with life.”

Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative.

Have a story or opinion? Email Tom at tsummer@ahnfsj.ca

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News