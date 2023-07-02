PRRD to apologize to Treaty 8 First Nations

The Peace River Regional District will issue an apology to all Treaty 8 First Nations and members of the public, following a letter from Doig River, Halfway River, Prophet River, and West Moberly, seeking accountability over anti-indigenous remarks made at a recent committee of the whole meeting.

In their June 16 letter, the nations said the PRRD failed to address “highly inappropriate and anti-Indigenous remarks” at the June 8 meeting, with backlash coming from the public over a proposed treaty land sharing network.

The environment quickly escalated into “disrespect and hostility”, wrote the nations, who said it was “fueled by members of the public who espoused misguided and inflammatory views based entirely on online misinformation spread by local provocateurs” over the land sharing concept.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Not one person from PRRD stood up to dispel the misinformation and the anti-Indigenous derogatory comments contrary to your own policies and the commitments your government made to moving forward in a reconciliatory manner,” they added.

The nations reiterated that any network would be entirely voluntary - with the consent of landowners, as they have no intention of infringing on anyone’s rights.

“It operates on a voluntary basis, serving as a platform for private individuals to engage in mutually beneficial agreements without involvement or intervention from any level of government,” they wrote.

The PRRD’s inaction also detracted from Doig River’s annual “Doig Day” event, wrote the nations, when the nation opens their doors to the community to share Dane-zaa culture and traditions.

“It is deeply disheartening that not a single person in attendance was reprimanded or asked to leave the meeting, despite the blatant disregard for respect and decorum displayed by certain members of the public,” further stated the letter.

Discussing the letter at their June 29 board meeting, PRRD directors voted in favour of issuing the apology as a sign of good faith, and are inviting the Treaty 8 nations to meet in-person for an informal community to community conversation.

Fort St. John Mayor Lilia Hansen said she felt PRRD directors did their best to dispel misinformation on June 8, taking time to talk with residents in attendance to answer questions in advance of the meeting.

“Residents in the PRRD are good people, they work hard for their families, and I’m proud to call many a friend - please know that as a board, we did not sit back,” she said.

Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowa said technical difficulties with microphones made it tough for residents to hear and for directors to keep the room civil, but feels landowners had a right to speak to their concerns.

“I sincerely apologize to all First Nations, Treaty 8 and non-treaty indigenous people - that’s not what we represent,” he said.

Area B Director Jordan Kealy said he feels the PRRD did nothing wrong and didn’t hear any racist remarks, but said the board wasn’t prepared for the volume of residents who showed up on June 8 - an unusual turnout for regular municipal meetings.

“We conducted ourselves appropriately, as for individual actions of certain people, we can’t control that,” said Kealy. “I myself, personally, I’m deaf in one ear, but I didn’t hear any racist comments.”

Story continues

As a Treaty 8 member and indigenous person, Chetwynd Mayor Allen Courtoreille says he felt uncomfortable with the racist comments being made by individuals in the public on June 8, and elected to skip the June 28 meeting because of them.

“I’m not going to a place that made me uncomfortable and it was just a terrible feeling that I had at that meeting, that it just didn’t feel right to go put myself in a position like that again,” he said.

Area E Director Dan Rose said while some of the incident is self-inflicted by the PRRD, he doesn’t doubt there were some racist comments and that the PRRD needs to become quicker on social media to combat misinformation.

“Most of the people were there to listen and they didn’t get a chance on June 8th, because they were drowned out by a few folks that weren’t there to listen,” said Rose. “And I know those people - most of the people in that building are my generation. And live on the land, and they’re the solid people that drive this whole region.”

Taylor Mayor Brent Taillefer said a letter won’t cut it - any apology to Treaty 8 needs to be in person to start the process of healing, suggesting a debrief of everything that’s happened.

“I don’t think discussing whether people were right or wrong is even relevant when we need to heal,” he said of the June 8 incident.

PRRD Chair Leonard Hiebert said one of his biggest frustrations on June 8 was the malfunctioning microphones, but wants to move forward in a respectful way with Treaty 8 nations.

“I think we’re going to have to sit across the table and have those conversations. Numerous times we have dealt with First Nations, they have mentioned to us, don’t be scared to ask the tough questions,” he said. “And I think this is an opportunity that maybe we need to sit down and have those conversations.”

You can read the nations’ letter in full here:

Correspondence - 2023 06 19 4T8 Ltr to PRRD - Land Sharing Network by Tom Summer on Scribd

Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News