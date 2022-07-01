Provocativo Sets Sail at the Palma Superyacht Cup 2022 as an Official Supplier

Sparkling wine brand, Provocativo, is becoming the official bubbles brand for all those that are adventurous and in the know through strategic partnerships within some of the world's most exclusive sports and celebrity events.

PALMA, Spain, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provocativo, a sparkling wine brand, arrived today in Palma de Mallorca to kick off the 2022 Superyacht Cup. Avid sailors, professionals, owners and fans from around the world are expected to attend this year's races from June 29-July 2.

Provocativo is a larger-than-life partner in this weekend's Palma festivities and will be pouring thousands of glasses of celebratory bubbles, as well as providing two-story bottle replicas as racing buoy markers for race days.

"Provocativo is a proud sponsor of this year's Palma Superyacht Cup," said Hans Christian Holst, CEO of Provocativo. "We absolutely relish our connection to Palma and the superyachting community, the people and boats are amazing. The reception here is always warm and the racing is always hot."

Last year, The Palma Superyacht Cup celebrated its 25th anniversary and remains Europe's longest-running superyacht regatta, making it a natural fit for a celebratory brand like Provocativo.

Since its release in 2021, the brand has been seen at some of the world's most highly regarded events and venues, the most recent being the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Provocativo's rapid growth in popularity is largely due to its over-the-top style of celebrations, which is something the world has been missing since 2020.

The brand's position as an official supplier for the Superyacht Cup rides on the heels of another big move for the brand that was announced in a joint release with Kimberly Casey Carr, President and CEO of Major League Polo (MLP).

The release detailed that the partnership between Provocativo and MLP will introduce a first-of-its-kind milestone for the NFT community with newly-released access to exclusive NFT content and VIP membership through the Provocativo Platinum Club and Major League Polo, along with becoming the 'Official Bubble's Sponsor' for the World Series of Polo's 2023 season.

Continued strategic partnerships rooted in luxury and the avant garde, along with the announcement of an NFT dropping in July 2022, positions Provocativo to become the luxury brand for all those that are adventurous and in the know.

