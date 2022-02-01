In provocative ‘Vladimir,’ a husband’s sex scandal paves the way for a wife’s dangerous fantasy

Julia May Jonas’ debut novel “Vladimir” (Avid Reader Press, 256 pp., ★★★½ out of four, out now) has the most striking cover of any book released so far this year: In discomfiting close-up, a man’s torso sits in repose, shirtless in a lush emerald green suit, a gold chain glinting through a nestle of chest hair, braceleted wrist draped over a soft fold of belly, hand near darkened crotch.

It’s an image equal parts repulsive and seductive, hard at first to look at then impossible to look away from. The provocative story behind the cover is much the same.

“Vladimir” is at first a familiar tale: A woman’s husband has been bad and now she must reap the consequences of his actions. Jonas’ unnamed first-person narrator is a writer and English professor who teaches alongside her husband John, the chair of a small English department and an upstate New York liberal arts college. A petition for John’s removal emerges after seven women come forward alleging sexual relationships with John when they were his young, impressionable students.

Jonas does not make a tragic heroine of the long-suffering wife. She knows full well her husband is a lecherous cad. It’s part of his charm, and part of their marital arrangement. She’s less bothered by John’s infidelities than she is by the perceived victimhood of his conquests. “At one point we would have called these affairs consensual, for they were, and were conducted with my tacit understanding that they were happening,” she narrates. “Now, however, young women have apparently lost all agency in romantic entanglements.”

Jonas eschews easy, sympathetic narrative paths. Her protagonist is a woman less affronted by her husband’s sexual proclivities than by the widening generational divide that would hold him accountable. These days, her students are so sensitive to abusive power dynamics she can no longer teach the story mechanics of Daphne du Maurier’s “Rebecca” without it turning into a referendum on misogyny and representation.

She’s also too absorbed by her own desires to fret over her husband’s. The object of her sexual obsession is Vladimir Vladinski, the newly arrived and hunky junior professor with a critically lauded novel and an unstable but electric wife in tow. The more time she spends around Vladimir, and the more heat she and her husband face from the broiling sex scandal, the more all-consuming her fantasies become. “I thought ruefully about John and about how now, in his early-sixties, only recently did he seem too old for his twenty-year-old students, whereas I, in my late fifties, felt too old for a man in his forties,” she opines.

“Vladimir” is not an easy novel. It soldiers into charged territory – weighted power dynamics in academia, sex, age gaps and class divides – with an unreliable and at times almost defiantly unlikable narrator at the helm. But the darkly wry novel proves a thorny, unafraid exploration of a post-menopausal woman’s desire, so rarely explored in art and popular culture except to turn lustful older women into the butt of jokes.

This woman is no joke. She’s ravenous – for rich and indulgent meals, big sloshing glasses of wine and sneaked cigarettes. And for Vladimir. She resolves to sink her teeth into him as her husband devoured so many young women before, and in taking this older woman's desire deadly seriously, "Vladimir" proves seductively subversive.

