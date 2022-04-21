Provisional May election declaration times, in chronological order

PA staff
·4 min read

Here is an updated list of provisional declaration times for the elections taking place on May 5 in England, Scotland and Wales.

The main list contains 200 local authorities and has been arranged chronologically.

It is followed by a separate list with details for the seven mayoral elections also taking place on May 5.

Some timings are based on previous elections, and all times are subject to change.

POLITICS Elections
(PA Graphics)

– Local authorities
(all times are for Friday May 6 except where stated)
Halton 00:05
Bolton 00:30
Broxbourne 00:30
Basildon 01:00
Brentwood 01:00
Exeter 01:00
Hart 01:00
Rushmoor 01:00
Tameside 01:00
Newcastle-upon-Tyne 01:30
South Tyneside 01:30
Tamworth 01:30
Wigan 01:30
Worcester 01:30
Amber Valley 02:00
Chorley 02:00
Croydon 02:00
Harlow 02:00
Hartlepool 02:00
North Tyneside 02:00
Plymouth 02:00
Redditch 02:00
Rochford 02:00
Sandwell 02:00
Sefton 02:00
Sunderland 02:00
Thurrock 02:00
Wirral 02:00
Oldham 02:15
Cumberland 02:30
Fareham 02:30
Ipswich 02:30
Lincoln 02:30
North East Lincolnshire 02:30
Peterborough 02:30
Preston 02:30
Stevenage 02:30
Eastleigh 03:00
Epping Forest 03:00
Hammersmith & Fulham 03:00
Oxford 03:00
Portsmouth 03:00
Sheffield 03:00
Southend-on-Sea 03:00
Tandridge 03:00
Waltham Forest 03:00
Westminster 03:00
Wolverhampton 03:00
Colchester 03:30
Kingston-upon-Hull 03:30
Redbridge 03:30
Barking & Dagenham 04:00
Coventry 04:00
Dudley 04:00
Ealing 04:00
Hillingdon 04:00
Nuneaton & Bedworth 04:00
Salford 04:00
Sutton 04:00
Bexley 04:30
Hounslow 04:30
Derby 05:00
Havering 05:00
Kensington & Chelsea 05:00
Merton 05:00
Southampton 05:00
Southwark 05:00
Richmond-upon-Thames 05:30
Wandsworth 05:30
Enfield 06:00
Stockport 06:00
Brent 06:30
Barnet 07:00
Barnsley 07:00
Gateshead 12:30
Moray 12:30
Cambridge 13:00
Cannock Chase 13:00
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar 13:00
Huntingdonshire 13:00
Orkney Islands 13:00
Perth & Kinross 13:00
Shetland Islands 13:00
Solihull 13:00
Walsall 13:00
Westmorland & Furness 13:00
Calderdale 13:30
Carmarthenshire 14:00
Castle Point 14:00
Cheltenham 14:00
Conwy 14:00
Crawley 14:00
Dumfries & Galloway 14:00
Dundee 14:00
East Renfrewshire 14:00
Elmbridge 14:00
Inverclyde 14:00
Maidstone 14:00
Rossendale 14:00
Runnymede 14:00
Slough 14:00
West Oxfordshire 14:00
Worthing 14:00
Wrexham 14:00
Argyll & Bute 14:30
Burnley 14:30
Clackmannanshire 14:30
East Lothian 14:30
Fife 14:30
Havant 14:30
Reigate & Banstead 14:30
Scottish Borders 14:30
Three Rivers 14:30
Woking 14:30
Aberdeen 15:00
Aberdeenshire 15:00
Angus 15:00
Blaenau Gwent 15:00
Bromley 15:00
Caerphilly 15:00
Camden 15:00
Denbighshire 15:00
East Ayrshire 15:00
Flintshire 15:00
Hyndburn 15:00
Knowsley 15:00
Manchester 15:00
Merthyr Tydfil 15:00
Newcastle-under-Lyme 15:00
North Ayrshire 15:00
Reading 15:00
South Ayrshire 15:00
South Cambridgeshire 15:00
Stirling 15:00
Torfaen 15:00
Trafford 15:00
Welwyn Hatfield 15:00
West Dunbartonshire 15:00
West Lothian 15:00
Ceredigion 15:30
East Dunbartonshire 15:30
Edinburgh 15:30
Falkirk 15:30
Isle of Anglesey 15:30
North Lanarkshire 15:30
Rochdale 15:30
West Lancashire 15:30
Highland 15:45
Adur 16:00
Birmingham 16:00
Blackburn with Darwen 16:00
Glasgow 16:00
Haringey 16:00
Hastings 16:00
Midlothian 16:00
Milton Keynes 16:00
Mole Valley 16:00
Norwich 16:00
Rhondda Cynon Taf 16:00
Rugby 16:00
Somerset 16:00
South Lanarkshire 16:00
St Albans 16:00
Leeds 16:30
Pendle 16:30
Tunbridge Wells 16:30
Basingstoke & Deane 17:00
Bridgend 17:00
Cardiff 17:00
Gosport 17:00
Gwynedd 17:00
Harrow 17:00
North Yorkshire 17:00
Powys 17:00
St Helens 17:00
Swansea 17:00
Swindon 17:00
Wakefield 17:00
Watford 17:00
Wokingham 17:00
Pembrokeshire 17:30
Renfrewshire 17:30
Bradford 18:00
Greenwich 18:00
Islington 18:00
Lambeth 18:00
Lewisham 18:00
Monmouthshire 18:00
Neath Port Talbot 18:00
Newport 18:00
Winchester 18:00
Kingston-upon-Thames 18:00
Kirklees 18:30
North Hertfordshire 18:30
Hackney 19:00
Newham 19:00
Cherwell 19:30
Vale of Glamorgan 20:00
Bury 20:30
Tower Hamlets Saturday May 7 17:00

– Mayors
(all times are for Friday May 6)
Hackney 12:00
Newham 13:00
Lewisham 13:00
Watford 13:00
South Yorkshire 16:00
Tower Hamlets 17:00
Croydon 22:30

