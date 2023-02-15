Provincial program nets record number of skilled immigrants applying to come to Manitoba

Lloyd Axworthy, Canada's former minister of foreign affairs, left, and Manitoba Labour Immigration Minister Jon Reyes served on the province's Immigration Advisory Council, which released a report with 70 recommendations to boost immigration. (CBC - image credit)

Manitoba saw a record number of skilled immigrants nominated to come to the province last year, however some experts say the number should be much higher and a report released Tuesday outlines about 70 ways the government can make the application and resettlement process smoother for newcomers.

Out of a pool of 13,030 candidates, a total of 6,367 immigrants were nominated through the provincial nominee program in 2022, the highest since its inception in 1998, according to Manitoba Labour Immigration Minister Jon Reyes.

"As immigration is a key component of our labour supply plan, Manitoba continues to do its utmost to welcome newcomers to grow our economy, enhance our prosperity and enrich our communities," Reyes said at a news conference Tuesday.

The surge happens to coincide with an influx of Ukrainian refugees resettling in the province due to the war with Russia. It also happened as some labour markets struggle to find workers to fill jobs.

Reyes said about 18 per cent of nominees last year chose to settle outside of Winnipeg, primarily in Neepawa, Brandon, Steinbach, Morden, Winkler and Thompson.

Transport truck drivers, food-service supervisors, cooks, food-counter attendants and industrial butchers were among the top job categories of provincial nominee program applicants.

Immigration recommendations

The province's Immigration Advisory Council (IAC) also released its first report Tuesday on efforts to attract and retain skilled workers.

The council, which was formed last year, is made up of 22 representatives from a range of sectors and serves as an expert panel to recommend ways of improving provincial immigration policies and programs. It's co-chaired by Reyes and Lloyd Axworthy, Canada's former minister of foreign affairs.

The report lists 70 recommendations based on information from 10 town halls and a survey of 300 people.

Regarding recruitment, the IAC report suggests current efforts aren't keeping pace with labour market demands.

Story continues

In terms of numbers, the province is bound by "limited allocations" controlled by the federal government, Reyes said, noting about 65 per cent of immigrants who come to Manitoba do so through the provincial nominee program. According to Statistics Canada, about 75 per cent of Manitoba nominees remained in the province five years later.

The program ceiling was set at 6,367 in 2022, up from 6,275 in 2021, according to the report.

Reyes said he's asked officials with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship to increase Manitoba's annual immigration allocation in the range of 10,000 or more.

Axworthy thinks the allocation should be even higher "in order to provide the kind of impetus and growth and contribution that can be made."

Last fall, the federal government announced plans to welcome 500,000 immigrants to Canada annually by 2025. Axworthy said that should work out to Manitoba taking in about 20,000 per year.

Axworthy suggested colleges, agencies and organizations that represent professionals have to begin to show more "openness" to recognizing credentials from internationally trained and educated immigrants who "have the same capacity to do it here."

Concerns raised

The council heard complaints about processing times for nominee applications, especially at the federal level, according to the report. In addition, some people want a review of the provincial nominee program points system.

Some people consulted for the report suggested certain applicants should get expedited access to Manitoba based on whether they've already accepted jobs, expressed a willingness to move somewhere outside of Winnipeg, have family in the province or have work or education in local economic sectors most in need of labour.

Although applicants are already graded on those categories in the nominee points-based system, respondents said greater weight should be given to applicants with backgrounds or skills that Manitoba most needs.

There was also a suggestion that language proficiency could be relaxed for those with skills in labour markets where proficiency needs are lower by nature.

The report also recommends making it easier for international students to settle permanently in Manitoba, specifically in rural areas.

On settlement and retention, three-quarters of people who responded to a council survey called for centralized communication hubs to act as one-stop shops for settlement resources, including housing and employment. Winnipeg created such a hub for Ukrainian newcomers last year.

Manitoba also needs to boost its marketing efforts to attract more immigrants, the report states.

To that end, Manitoba plans to send staff to the Philippines to recruit more internationally-trained nurses to the province, according to a news release.

"Your voices have been heard," Reyes said.