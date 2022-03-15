Provincial funding announced for North Kawartha Township upgrades

North Kawartha Township will receive $745,975 in provincial funding to provide better local services and support technological and infrastructure upgrades, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith announced Monday.

The funding is part of the Ontario Municipal Modernization program meant to help small and rural municipalities that may have limited capacity to plan, modernize and improve the way they provide services to their communities.

Some of projects in North Kawartha Township which will receive financial help include renovations to health care infrastructure, software upgrades, security installations, service delivery and organizational reviews and a joint services management review with Peterborough County, saving the township expenses on needed capital upgrades and generating long-term savings, according to a release from Smith’s office.

Smith was joined by North Kawartha Mayor Carolyn Amyotte and members of township council for the announcement.

“Mayor Carolyn Amyotte and I have worked closely on our shared priorities,” Smith said. “Together, we have been able to identify and oversee more than 32 projects on behalf of the ratepayers of North Kawartha.

“For a small community like North Kawartha, these projects worth over $747,000 mean real, tangible savings and better, more efficient services.”

Amyotte thanked Smith for his support on a wide range of projects, from annual funding programs to special grants.

“COVID-19 has highlighted the need for municipalities to be as efficient and nimble as possible, while ensuring services remain financially sustainable today and in the future,” Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark stated in the release.

“Through the Municipal Modernization Program, our government continues to support our municipal partners to operate more efficiently and streamline processes to deliver high-quality, sustainable services for residents and businesses.”

Over the lifespan of the Municipal Modernization Program and Audit and Accountability Fund, Ontario is providing up to $350 million to municipalities. The program’s third intake is providing more than $28 million to help 322 small and rural municipalities, according to the release.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

