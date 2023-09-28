Provincial funding announced to cover rural healthcare travel costs

The B.C. government has announced $20 million in funding for rural cancer patients’ travel costs.

A constant concern in remote and rural areas, North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice said the funding will alleviate North Coast patients’ and families’ concerns over their travel expenses.

Funding will be in partnership with Hope Air and the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and part of the larger “Good Lives in Strong Communities” framework the NDP government has released, which claims it will address service imbalances

The only B.C. Cancer Centre for northern B.C. is in Prince George, causing undue stress to many patients and their families. Some have to drive upwards of 10 hours just to be able to access care, while others require air travel.

With the rising costs of fuel and groceries, there’s further impetus to alleviate financial concerns, according to Rice, who has been newly appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health.

“The size and landscape of the province can make it challenging to deliver health care in rural communities,” she said. “Some medical procedures are best delivered by specialists at dedicated medical centres that provide specialized care far from many communities. That’s why we’re going to help cover travel-related costs during a patient’s treatment.”

The further away from crucial care patients are, the more strenuous the treatment process is for themselves and their families, according to Dr. Sandra Krueckl, executive vice-president of support services at the CCS.

“People with cancer and their families face significant financial and emotional strain that is amplified the further they live from treatment and care,” she said.

Executive director for BC Rural Health Network Paul Adams suggested the new travel funds will go a long way in ensuring healthcare is equitable across B.C. He said the partnerships with Hope Air and the CCS are a “beacon of hope.”

Seth Forward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Rupert Northern View