Provincewide warrant issued for Lunenburg County man wanted for 2nd-degree murder

Police say the remains of a man were found in Lunenburg County in July and his death has been ruled a homicide. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

A provincewide arrest warrant has been issued for a Blockhouse, N.S., man in connection with a homicide in Lunenburg County.

According to a news release, police responded to a report of human remains found in the community of Parkdale near New Ross on July 26.

The remains were determined to be those of a man, the release said, and the death has been ruled a homicide.

Arthur Abdul Mosher, 40, has been charged with second-degree murder by the Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit, according to the release.

"We would expect him to likely be in the Lunenburg County area. But that being said, the warrant is enforceable anywhere in the province," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said.

RCMP say they are looking for Arthur Abdul Mosher who has been charged with 2nd-degree murder

RCMP say they are looking for Arthur Abdul Mosher who has been charged with second-degree murder. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

"If you've seen him anywhere then please either call us or call your local police jurisdictions so that someone can can try and locate him and take him into custody."

Mosher is described as five feet 11 inches tall and about 220 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head.

Mosher is known to wear wigs and disguises, the release said.

Police are asking for any information about his whereabouts and that people don't approach him, but instead call the Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-275-3583 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES