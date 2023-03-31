The province of two seasons: 40 cm snow, drenching rains across Ontario

It's go-time for Ontario, as yet another Friday is met with active weather. The precipitation has already begun Friday morning and is only expected to intensify and evolve through the day. Depending on your location, the type of precipitation will vary.

The storm’s track will cut a sharp divide across Ontario, with heavy snow plastering parts of the north and steady rains soaking the south. Expect significant impacts to travel across areas expecting heavy snowfall, as totals could reach as much as 40 cm through Saturday.

A beefy Colorado low will drag plenty of moisture north across the border, fuelling a significant round of snow for parts of northern Ontario while folks across the south deal with a spell of soaking rains on Friday.

This low-pressure system will deepen in a hurry as it pushes into the Great Lakes from the west. The transition zone between rain and snow will follow the track of the low, and is likely to extend from Sault Ste. Marie to North Bay.

Threat for up to 40 cm of snow by Saturday for northern Ontario

A swath of 20-40 cm of snow will spread from the eastern shores of Lake Superior to the Quebec border. If you are within that zone from Wawa through Sault Ste. Marie to Sudbury, and from Timmins to Kirkland Lake down to North Bay, expect heavy snowfall and difficult travel.

The snow will come in two waves, with the first wave coming in through Friday afternoon. There will then be a bit of a lull through Friday evening before the snow picks back up Friday night through around noon on Saturday. Cottage Country is likely to see 5-15 cm.

Most of that will fall through the first half of Friday before changing to rain Friday evening, then end briefly as snow again late afternoon Saturday. The majority of the area can expect 20-30 mm of rain.

Saturday will also be a blustery day with northeast winds gusting 50-60+ km/h.

The heavy snow and gusty winds will lead to low visibility on roads at the height of the storm. Travel will be significantly impacted throughout the region, including along stretches of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued winter storm watches for areas extending from Sault Ste. Marie to the Quebec border by North Bay.

While schools throughout the region remain open, all busses in the North Bay and Parry Sound areas have been cancelled due to the incoming snow.

Heavy rains, risk of thunderstorms for southern Ontario

We’ll see precipitation push into central and southern Ontario early Friday morning, with a soggy commute on tap for much of the region. Precipitation will grow heavier overnight Friday into Saturday.

There is also a risk for freezing rain across parts of southern Ontario, with freezing rain being reported in Hamilton early Friday morning. Despite being relatively light, the icy glaze could create some slippery conditions for the morning commute.

The freezing rain risk arcs around the western Greater Toronto Area (GTA), west to London and toward higher terrain northwest of Toronto. That freezing rain will transition to rain by Friday afternoon and become heavy at times through Friday night.

A steady, drenching rain will leave behind widespread totals of 20-30 mm in the gauges by the end of the storm on Saturday, with 30-40 mm possible from the Bruce Peninsula southward to London. Gusty winds will also accompany the rain and warmer temperatures.

Southwesterly winds of 50-70+ km/h will whip through southern Ontario heading into the day Saturday. Areas adjacent to the lake shores will be a little stronger. The combination of gusty winds and wet soils could lead to localized tree damage and power outages.

By Friday evening, that transition sequence from snow to rain reaches eastern Ontario, where Ottawa can expect snow early afternoon Friday and rain through the evening.

This low also brings with it the risk of thunderstorms, a true sign that spring is indeed here (for some at least).

The risk for thunderstorms will be throughout southwestern Ontario Friday afternoon, the GTA Friday overnight through Saturday, and eastern Ontario (along the 401 corridor) Saturday.

If you've got errands to run, Saturday morning is likely your best bet as there will be a brief break in the rain before showers resume late morning to early afternoon.

Temperatures will be warmer, low teens, Saturday morning and in the single digits by late afternoon/early evening. As the system departs Saturday evening, there could be a few quick flurries over higher terrain north and west of the GTA.

Calmer and cooler conditions will prevail behind the storm by Sunday.

An active pattern with changeable temperatures is expected to continue through the first week of April however, as a few more significant systems track across the region. For some areas, the warm temperatures on Saturday could be a preview of what’s ahead next week.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Ontario.

