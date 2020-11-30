Province tightens COVID-19 restrictions in Haldimand-Norfolk as cases climb

·3 min read

The province tightened COVID-19 rules in Haldimand-Norfolk on Monday, with the local health unit expecting even more restrictions if the situation worsens.

With the region adding 57 positive cases in the past two weeks and managing outbreaks at a Simcoe farm and Dunnville long-term care home, the Ford government moved Haldimand-Norfolk into the orange restrict category of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

That means limited operating hours and seating capacity at bars and restaurants, additional physical-distancing requirements inside fitness centres, and an end to personal services that require the removal of face masks, such as beard trimming at hair salons.

Gathering limits of 10 people indoors and 25 outside are unchanged.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Haldimad-Norfolk’s medical officer of health, says he hopes the new rules help slow the advance of COVID-19 in the two counties.

“I’m hopeful that with more public health measures, we’ll be able to stabilize the number of cases,” he said. “But it would not surprise me that the case counts continue to climb (and) we may have further restrictions over the next few weeks.”

There are currently 48 active positive cases between the two counties, when as recently as early October the active caseload was in the single digits and days would pass without a new diagnosis of the disease.

The health unit traced some of the new cases to households visiting and eating together inside, which Nesathurai said is an especially high-risk activity for transmitting the virus.

“In this health district, we have seen clusters of cases associated with family members dining with (people) from other households. That is one of the concerns,” he said.

Having people who don’t live together spending extended time in close quarters without wearing masks is “one of the concerns” as the holidays near, he added.

“That leads to clusters and cases, and more people disqualified from going to work and going to school,” Nesathurai said. “This is part of the broader advice to stay within your families and try to avoid gatherings (with) individuals from other households.”

In moving Haldimand-Norfolk to the orange level, the province considered the region’s limited number of ICU beds and proximity to COVID-19 hot spots like Hamilton and the Greater Toronto Area.

Since the pandemic began, Haldimand-Norfolk has seen 658 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, with 573 recoveries and 32 deaths. Five people who had COVID-19 died of other causes.

To this point, the health unit has been able to trace contacts of infected residents within 24 hours, which Nesathurai called a “cornerstone” of his approach to containing the spread of the virus.

“At some point, if we don’t get control of our case count, we’ll be saturating our public health resources related to doing contact management,” Nesathurai said. “I just worry that we won’t be able to sustain this level of demand on the public health service.”

The board of health agreed to hire 17 new staff to help the beleaguered health unit manage the pandemic, but Nesathurai said other programs like postpartum support and smoking cessation are currently sidelined due to a lack of staffing.

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator

Latest Stories

  • Whispers linking Blue Jays to George Springer keep growing louder

    Negotiations have reportedly moved "beyond just talking” with George Springer, indicating the Blue Jays could be inching closer to landing the star free agent.

  • Week 12 takeaways: Tom Brady is not the problem in Tampa Bay

    Bruce Arians needs to spend less time offering excuses and make some significant adjustments to his Tom Brady-led offence.

  • 49ers reach agreement with Cardinals to play next 2 home games in Arizona

    The Niners will play in Arizona after Santa Clara county banned all contact sports for three weeks.

  • Report: Daniel Jones avoided serious leg injury, could play vs. Seahawks on Sunday

    Giants quarterback Daniel Jones managed to avoid a major hamstring injury after leaving Sunday's game.

  • Report: Boston Celtics hire NBA veteran Evan Turner as player development coach

    Turner will reportedly join Celtics head coach Brad Stevens’ staff as an assistant in a player development role. The 32-year-old former No. 2 overall pick played two seasons under Stevens from 2014-16.

  • NFL announces Saturday tripleheader for Week 16, featuring Bucs, Cardinals, Dolphins

    If you're all Christmas'ed out, the NFL invites you to spend nearly 12 hours on the couch watching football on Dec. 26.

  • Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez will have surgery to remove cancerous tumor

    Colts doctors discovered the tumor in Rigoberto Sanchez's body before it had the chance to spread.

  • ESPN's Mina Kimes delivers chef David Chang key assist for historic 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' win

    Mina Kimes was saved by the phone on the final answer and nearly sowed doubt in Chang's mind.

  • Championship teams are disciplined, so why do NFL personnel keep breaking COVID-19 rules?

    The pandemic is new, but some of these concepts are old. Winning teams tend to avoid penalties, especially dumb ones. They play smart and together. They don’t beat themselves.

  • Veteran Canadian centre back David Edgar to retire at end of the year

    Veteran defender David Edgar, who became a Newcastle United favourite with a highlight-reel goal as a teenager and went on to captain Canada, has announced his retirement effective the end of the year.The 33-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., is currently with Canadian Premier League champion Forge FC in the Dominican Republic for Tuesday's Scotiabank CONCACAF League quarterfinal against Haiti's Arcahaie FC in Santo Domingo.A Forge win Tuesday would mark Edgar's swansong. Should the team lose, he could play in one final game — a play-in match later in December to gain entry into the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.The six-foot-three centre back won 42 caps for Canada, making his senior debut in February 2011 against Greece, and captained his county five times. His last appearance was in a friendly against New Zealand in Spain in March 2018.At the club level, Edgar left Canada at 14 to join Newcastle's academy. The seventh Canadian to feature in the Premier League, he made his debut in England's top tier on Dec. 26, 2006, against Bolton. He turned heads for the senior side at the age of 19 with a long-range rocket in a 2-2 tie with Manchester United on Jan. 1, 2007.Edgar went on to make more than 100 appearances for Burnley, also playing for Birmingham City in England with loan spells at Swansea, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United. He returned to North America in 2016 to play for the Vancouver Whitecaps, Nashville SC and Ottawa Fury.While with the Whitecaps, he underwent surgery In January 2017 to repair the posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments as well as the meniscus in his right knee after being hit by a car on holiday in Scottsdale, Ariz., in December 2016. After a short stint with England's Hartlepool, he signed on with Forge in August 2019, helping the Hamilton side to back-to-back CPL titles.Canada coach John Herdman, who worked with Edgar in his first camp in charge of the, Canadian men, called Edgar "a real leader of men."“What stood out was his selflessness and willingness to support those young players coming through the system, but at the same time to give everything he had on and off the field to be ready to compete for his country,” he added.Costa Smyrniotis, Forge’s director of football, called Edgar "a true professional who has brought valuable leadership qualities to our young group at the club.""He has played an important role in our continued success here in Hamilton and will forever be part of the Forge FC family,” he added in a statement.Edgar has made 26 appearances (23 starts) with Forge, including 21 in CPL play and five CONCACAF League matches. Edgar represented Canada in three FIFA World Cup qualifying cycles and two CONCACAF Gold Cups as well as CONCACAF Nations League qualifying. He was third in voting as a nominee for the Canadian Player of the Year Award in 2014.He scored international goals against Cuba, Jamaica, Uzbekistan and El Salvador, adding three assists in Canadian colours.At the international youth level, Edgar was a Canadian U-20 Player of the Year Award winner in 2006. Edgar was 15 when he made his debut in the Canadian youth program with coach Ray Clark and was the first Canadian selected to three FIFA U-20 World Cups, starting with UAE 2003 when Canada reached the quarterfinals.On his 19th birthday — May 19, 2006 — he scored the opening goal in a 2-1 win over Brazil in Edmonton, Canada’s first victory at the men’s youth level against the South American powerhouse.Edgar is currently enrolled in the National Teams Education Program, which supports the coach education of its current and former national team players.\---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Montreal Impact sign top scorer Romell Quioto to two-year extension

    MONTREAL — Romell Quioto feels like he's finally found happiness with the Montreal Impact, so when the opportunity came to cement his future with the club, the star forward jumped on it. Quioto signed a two-year extension with the Major League Soccer club on Monday. The deal also includes an option for 2023."Montreal is very special to (me) because (I) came here after a difficult year, professionally speaking and personally speaking as well, and the club opened the doors for (me). And (I'm) eternally grateful for that," the 29-year-old Honduran forward said through a translator on Monday. "For (me), the priority is to be happy and for (me) that happiness is here in Montreal and with the Impact.”Quioto joined Montreal in a trade with the Houston Dynamo late last year.He was limited to just eight starts and 794 minutes in the 2019 season. A move to Montreal seems to have reinvigorated Quioto. He led the Impact in scoring, registering eight goals and six assists in 19 appearances. The Impact finished the regular season with a 8-13-2 record, good for ninth in the East. The club made the playoffs, thanks to a late Quioto goal that sealed a 3-2 win over D.C. United on Nov. 8. It was the first time since 2016 that Montreal had played in the post-season. Quioto also scored in the Impact's 2-1 loss the New England Revolution in the opening round of the playoffs.It was important for the dynamic forward to stay with the Impact, said the club's sporting director, Olivier Renard. "All year long he has proved his value on the pitch through his performances, but also with his winning and leader mentality," Renard said in a release. "That's the fruit of his labour, now it's up to him to continue that work in order to achieve the club's goals in the years to come."Quioto feels it was a successful year, both for himself individually and the club as a whole. "(I) feel good with what (I) gave to the club this season, but (I) feel (I) can give even more," he said. "(I'm) going to work to be able to give everything (I) can to the Montreal Impact, (I'm) here to work and (I'm) already looking forward to the next opportunity to do so.”Quioto's next chance to contribute on the field will come on Dec. 15 when Montreal faces his former team, Honduran club Olimpia, in CONCACAF Champions League play. One Impact player who won't be available for the game is forward Maximiliano Urruti. The club announced Monday that the 29-year-old Argentine international has undergone surgery to repair an injured meniscus in his right knee and will be out for six to eight weeks. Urruti appeared in 15 games for Montreal this year, tallying five goals and two assists in his second season with the team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • NFL draft winners and losers: Notre Dame's Ian Book changing narrative of his pro potential

    Book has now gone 237 passes without an interception and has boosted his stock with a strong final season.

  • Veteran Canadian soccer player David Edgar to retire at end of year

    Veteran soccer defender David Edgar, who became a Newcastle United favourite with a highlight-reel goal as a teenager and went on to captain Canada's team internationally, has announced his retirement effective the end of the year. The 33-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., is currently with Canadian Premier League champion Forge FC in the Dominican Republic for Tuesday's Scotiabank CONCACAF League quarterfinal against Haiti's Arcahaie FC in Santo Domingo. If Forge wins Tuesday the team gains automatic entry into the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. If they lose, there would be one more match to determine eligibility for the 2021 league.  5 time international captain  The six-foot-three centre back won 42 caps for Canada, making his senior debut in February 2011 against Greece, and captained his country five times. His last appearance was in a friendly against New Zealand in Spain in March 2018. At the club level, Edgar left Canada at 14 to join Newcastle's academy. The seventh Canadian to feature in the Premier League, he made his debut in England's top tier on Dec. 26, 2006, against Bolton. He turned heads for the senior side at the age of 19 with a long-range rocket in a 2-2 tie with Manchester United on Jan. 1, 2007. Edgar went on to make more than 100 appearances for Burnley, also playing for Birmingham City in England with loan spells at Swansea, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United. He returned to North America in 2016 to play for the Vancouver Whitecaps, Nashville SC and Ottawa Fury.

  • Key USWNT questions as the calendar flips from a dormant 2020 to an Olympic year

    Why did the USWNT look so good after eight months off? Where do Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe stand? Can Kristie Mewis crack the Olympic roster? Let's ponder the answers.

  • What Austin Ekeler's return means for the rest of the Chargers pass-catchers

    Liz Loza and Matt Harmon examine how Austin Ekeler's Week 12 return will affect the Chargers going forward. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Select gear from Nike--including the LeBron 18 sneakers--are 25% off for Cyber Monday

    Enter code CYBER25 to save 25% only on Cyber Monday.

  • Is it time for Texas to move on from Tom Herman? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Texas’ loss to Iowa State, the hot seat that head coach Tom Herman is currently sitting in, and who would be a worthy replacement if the Longhorns decide to move on.

  • NFL Week 12 betting roundup: Falcons' blowout over Raiders causes six-figure losses for bettors

    Underdogs covered the spread in eight of the day’s 12 games, including four outright wins.

  • Janine Beckie, Atiba Hutchinson win Canada Soccer Awards for November

    Janine Beckie and Atiba Hutchinson have been named Canada Soccer’s Players of the Month for November.Beckie became the first Canadian to score for an FA Cup-winning side as Manchester City defeated Everton 3-1 in extra time to triumph in the 50th edition of the women's knockout competition.Georgia Stanway and Beckie, both substitutes, scored in extra time in the Nov. 1 final.Hutchinson captained Besiktas JK back into contention in the Turkish Super Lig, including an important 4-3 win over Istanbul rival Fenerbahce SK.Beckie, who was an unused substitute in City's 2019 Cup win over West Ham, is the second Canadian to feature in an FA Cup final (after Desiree Scott in 2015 with Notts County) and the first to score. She also scored her first goal of the season in a league win over Bristol City in November.Hutchinson played every minute for Besiktas in November as the team won three of four matches. With the third-best record in the league over the last four matches, Besiktas moved into fourth place in the standings, four points behind Fenerbahce.Hutchinson scored a goal and set up fellow Canadian Cyle Larin in a 3-2 win over Basaksehir. Larin has three goals in his last four matches for Besiktas.In other Canadian news, goalkeeper Milan Borjan kept Red Star Belgrade at the top of the Serbian table with four straight wins while Jonathan David became the first Canadian to score in France’s Ligue 1 with Lille. Scott Arfield scored two goals as Rangers continued their unbeaten run atop the Scottish Premiership.Ashley Lawrence helped Paris Saint-Germain defeat rival Olympique Lyonnais, handing Lyon its first loss in league play in nearly four years. Lawrence helped force the turnover that led to the winning goal by Marie-Antoinette Katoto. Canada Soccer Players of the MonthNovember 2020 — Janine Beckie, Atiba HutchinsonOctober 2020 — Scott Arfield, Christine SinclairSeptember 2020 — Richie Laryea, Christine SinclairAugust 2020 — Kadeisha Buchanan, Alphonso DaviesJuly 2020 — Alphonso Davies, Sophie SchmidtFebruary 2020 — Kadeisha Buchanan, Jonathan David, Alphonso DaviesJanuary 2020 — Liam Fraser, Christine Sinclair This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020The Canadian Press

  • Michigan becomes latest Big Ten program to experience COVID-19 issues

    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said that his team experienced “an increased number of presumptive positives” for COVID-19.