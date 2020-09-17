Province still working on plan to support artists struggling during pandemic

The provincial government is still working on a plan to provide millions of dollars in support for artists whose livelihoods have taken a hit because of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Leo Glavine, Nova Scotia's minister of communities, culture and heritage, told reporters he's aiming to have more details on that announcement ready by late September or next month.

"The province will be coming forward with support," Glavine said.

Glavine said he anticipates the next six months will be a "challenging time" for the province's creative industries and culture sector.

Despite the pandemic, Glavine said some musicians have been able to perform in smaller venues and events like KitchenFest.

"There's been some very good activity for our musicians, but visual artists and theatre are some of the areas that we hope to address in the coming weeks, he said.

Glavine said the province should soon have more to say about the new $130-million Art Gallery of Nova Scotia that's scheduled to be built along the Halifax waterfront in the next five years.

He said three finalists in a competition to design the new gallery will be unveiling their ideas at the art gallery and online next week.

"We hope to have a very vibrant response from Nova Scotia as it really is their opportunity to participate in what will be, in my view, an iconic build on the waterfront," Glavine said.

