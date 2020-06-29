Province reports 6th consecutive day without new COVID-19 case

Public Health is reporting a sixth day with no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The total number of active cases remains at five — all of which are in the Zone 5 health region — for the second consecutive day, according to the New Brunswick government's COVID-19 dashboard.

The province said it's no longer issuing daily releases with the latest case information and abandoned regular briefings weeks ago.

The dashboard was updated Monday.

Two people are in hospital, one of whom is in intensive care.

There have been 165 positive tests in New Brunswick, 158 recoveries and two deaths. Tests done so far totl 42,925.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptom can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: