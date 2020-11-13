Province plans to restrict Conservation Authorities' role

Waterloo Region — The province announced intended reforms  to the Conservation Authority Act earlier this month. 

If passed, the amendments will allow the provincial government to have  control over land development permitting decisions.

The amendments were announced as part of the 2020 provincial budget, and so  do not legally require public input according to the Environmental Registry  listing. 

The amendments still need to pass through legislative procedure before  becoming law.

“These changes would improve the governance, oversight and accountability of  conservation authorities, while respecting taxpayer dollars by giving  municipalities more say over the conservation authority services they pay for,”  according to the ministry’s posting on the Registry. 

Throughout 2019 the province consulted with stakeholders from various sectors  including Conservation Authorities, municipalities, agriculture, environmental  advocacy groups, and development on the role of the Conservation  Authorities.

In its 2019 Made-In-Ontario Environment plan, the province promised to ensure  Conservation Authorities focus on their core mandate of managing natural  hazards, maintaining and managing conservation lands and drinking water source  protection.

Notable proposed amendments in the 2020 budget omnibus bill include giving  power to the province to give permits, ban permits, or take over the permitting  process.

“For certain the proposed changes are going to limit our ability to do what  we currently do,” says Kim Gavine, General Manager of Conservation Ontario. “If  the decision is made that things will constantly be going to the minister, for  instance applications come in and someone is not pleased with their application,  and they can just say ‘OK well we’re not going to deal with you Conservation  Authority, we’re just going to go up to the minister,’ it really does limit our  ability to do our job effectively.

“It puts Ontario’s environment at risk by piecemealing decisions as opposed  to using that watershed lens.”

Additionally, the province’s proposed amendments will limit board seats for  Conservation Authorities to municipal representatives, and mandating board  members act in the best interest of their municipalities rather than for the  Conservation Authority’s.

Conservation Authorities will also no longer be able to appeal decisions to  the Land Planning Appeal Tribunal.

“The scope and powers of conservation authorities will be limited to the  point that no meaningful integrated watershed management will be possible,”  according to the Canadian Environmental Legal Association’s preliminary analysis  of the proposed amendments.

Leah Gerber’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its  Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows her to report on stories about  the Grand River Watershed. Email lgerber@therecord.com

Leah Gerber, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Waterloo Region Record