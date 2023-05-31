Province neglects species-at-risk legislation

Field scientists found four plant species in Kings County never before recorded in the province last summer. They also found seven bird, plant and insect species considered to be at-risk on a national scale in eastern PEI and two more birds at risk in west Prince County.

“Prince and Kings Counties are currently the most biodiverse areas of the Island with more intact forest and richer soil generally than Queens County,” said Iain Croswell, who works as a field botanist for Atlantic Conservation Data Centre. “Every year we go to Kings County we seem to find more species to record for the first time.”

The four plants recorded for the first time were Large-Leaved Pondweed found in Selkirk; Water Purslane or Marsh Seedbox in Corraville and Strathcona; Showy Mountain Ash found in Bear River and New Zealand and Long-Leaved Stitchwort in Strathcona.

When there are fewer than five known instances of a plant on the Island they are considered critically imperiled on a provincial level.

The nine species found, which are considered at-risk of extirpation broadly within Canada, included four birds, a bee, a butterfly, and a plant species found respectively across 10 Kings County monitoring sites.

All of these species have been identified as at-risk by the federal Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada. All but one is protected by the federal Species At Risk Act (SARA). Black Ash is not protected by the federal act but is under consideration to be added to the list of legally protected species.

The federal act legislates protection of species vulnerable to extinction or extirpation on federally-owned land or land otherwise governed under federal jurisdiction.

PEI signed Canada’s National Accord for the Protection of Species at Risk in 1996 pledging to work cooperatively to protect species at risk through the passage of complementary provincial legislation. In 1998 the province passed the Wildlife Conservation Act.

However, by 2020 the East Coast Environmental Law Association published a report highlighting flaws in PEI’s legislation and how consecutive ministers of Environment have failed to utilize legislative authorities available through the act.

The report highlighted how ministers have failed to do the following:

Other recommended actions were reported including creating a stand-alone species at risk statute and establishing regulations for designating species and habitat and protecting both.

The province’s standing committee on Natural Resources put recommendations forward to the house in line with those of the report.

Since the report was published none of the first three recommendations have been met.

In an email statement to The Graphic the province’s Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, led by Minister Steven Myers said prohibitions on harming species listed under the federal Species at Risk Act are in place, however did not follow up to answer what species at risk were protected on private or provincial land through these prohibitions or under what legislation.

Prohibitions regulated under the Wildlife and Conservation Act are general prohibitions related to hunting, depositing harmful substances, importation of wildlife, and providing unpermitted animal control services. They do not target protection of species at risk.

The department also noted protection of sand dunes and wetlands is regulated under the Environmental Protection Act. This protects habitat for some species at risk including Piping Plover, Bank Swallow, and Gulf of St. Lawrence Aster.

As of 2020 PEI was one of four provinces without a stand-alone species at risk statute and one of only two provinces without a list of species at risk granted provincially legislated protections.

There are 68 wild species recorded on PEI that have been assessed to be vulnerable on a national scale and to warrant federal legal protection. Over 200 native species were known to be critically imperiled as of 2022.

Many of these are found in one of the Island’s healthiest forests located in Eastern Kings, where the PEI Energy Corporation has proposed construction and operation of wind turbines which could disturb and stress vulnerable species.

Fred Cheverie, former coordinator of Souris & Area Branch of the PEI Wildlife Association, has been critical of the impacts of this plan on species at risk, particularly birds.

PEI absolutely needs to strengthen its species at risk-specific legislation before moving ahead with permitting the proposed turbine project to move ahead, Mr Cheverie said.

“Almost 90 per cent of PEI’s land is privately owned, which gives the provincial government an important responsibility to engage with private land ownership in a constructive manner to protect at-risk species and their habitats on the Island,” the 2020 report reads.

Rachel Collier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Graphic