Province marks another day of no new cases of COVID-19

As New Brunswickers enjoy the long weekend, the province is marking another day of no new cases of COVID-19.

It is the 11th day that no new cases have been reported. There are 120 recovered cases in New Brunswick.

As of Sunday, 20,317 tests have been conducted.

The province is in the second phase of its recovery plan, which is aimed at reopening businesses and activities.

In its release, the province reminds people to:

Stay within your two-household bubble.

Maintain two metres of physical distance between yourself and others when you go out.

When physical distancing cannot be maintained, face masks that cover your mouth and nose will be required to be worn in public.

Frequently wash your hands thoroughly.

Avoid touching your face.

Cough or sneeze into your sleeve.

Regularly clean commonly-touched surfaces in your home, such as doorknobs and countertops.

If anyone has any two on the list of symptoms for COVID-19, they are asked to immediately call 811.