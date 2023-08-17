Province investing big in Nipissing projects

This morning, Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli announced the province is spending $793,000 on four community projects in the district.

The money will improve municipal and recreational infrastructure, promote tourism, and enhance the quality of life for northerners, Fedeli noted in his speech.

Today’s announcement helps four projects. The East Ferris will receive $373,000 to build a seven-kilometre paved bicycle and walking path that will link MacPherson Drive to the Voyageur Route and the Corbeil Recreation Hub.

Mike Burke, wearing an “Old Man with a Bicycle” shirt loved that announcement. He’s on the East Ferris Active Transportation Task Force, so today was a great day for him.

Callander will receive $180,000 to build a washroom and shower facility at the marina on Lansdowne Street. Mattawan Township is going to be able to renovate its community hall, with a $135,000 cash injection.

Last but not least, the Near North Trail Association can put $105,000 in its bank to carry out trail infrastructure improvements.

“Since June of 2018 we’ve invested $124 million in 731 projects just in Nipissing,” Fedeli emphasized, to a round of applause from those gathered on the roadside lawn in front of the MacEwen gas station parking lot at Corbeil Corners, where Highways 17 and 94 meet.

“But more than that,” he continued, “your projects have leveraged $504 million in investments in Nipissing alone, and that has created 1,358 jobs.”

He thanked those gathered for their “continued support and friendship,” and for maintaining “the open line of communication that we all have.”

All funds come through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation.

The funds “help support our northern communities,” noted Laurie Marcil, who sits on the NOHFC Board of Directors. “These are exciting announcements.”

Indeed, East Ferris’ mayor, Pauline Rochefort, agreed. Promoting active living and active transportation has been a prime goal of the East Ferris council these past years, and these funds will help accelerate those efforts.

Story continues

“Our citizens enjoy the outdoors and having an active life so it’s important to provide amenities for them,” she explained. “And our council is committed to improving all of our recreational amenities for them.”

See: East Ferris keeps active with new transportation plan

“It’s great to see so much provincial investment coming here,” said Callander’s mayor, Robb Noon. He emphasized how the funds allowed the town to do a great deal of work at the waterfront, especially Centennial Park and the dock area at Lansdowne Street.

The provincial funds accelerate these projects, Noon noted, adding that “what’s good for one community brings more to all of our communities.”

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca