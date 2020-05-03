Province House renos continuing through COVID-19

Work is continuing on the massive $91.8-million renovation of Province House in Charlottetown with public health measures in place.

Parks Canada, which is managing the project at the national historic site, says it is too early to tell what impact COVID-19 will have on the timeline. The building was scheduled to reopen to the public in 2022.

The renovation started in January 2015 after the discovery of significant water damage inside the walls caused by roof problems.

Construction has continued but work flow and site protocols have changed to ensure safety and physical distancing, Parks Canada said in a statement to CBC.

"Workers are encouraged not to share tools, common tools used by work teams must be sanitized before sharing, lunch breaks are no longer held in a common area, and a greater emphasis has been placed on ensuring that personal protective equipment (PPE) required on the worksite is used by all personnel and thoroughly cleaned on a daily basis," it said.

As well, common areas, including washrooms and meeting areas, are cleaned daily, according to the statement.

Greg Shaw, who was the project manager for much of the renovations, retired on April 29 after 35 years with Parks Canada.

