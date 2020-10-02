Province to help fund housing development for Edmonton veterans

The Alberta government is contributing $1 million to a housing project for veterans in Edmonton.

The village of tiny homes in the community of Evansdale has already been approved by the city.

"Alberta taxpayers are investing over a million dollars in a new Homes for Heroes project in Edmonton," Premier Jason Kenney said at a news conference in Calgary Friday.

"It will have 20 modern furnished units for veterans who are facing homelessness, going through a crisis or finding it tough to transition to civilian life.

Homes for Heroes is a non-profit group whose mission is to provide housing for homeless veterans in major cities across Canada.

Kenney thanked the City of Edmonton for providing the land, a one-acre plot just south of 153rd Avenue and north of 94th Street, and contributing $1.1 million to the project for veterans.

"They'll have safe, comfortable surroundings in which to get the right support and get back on their feet," he said.

Kenney said the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The city approved the development in June despite opposition from a handful of residents in Evansdale. Some argued the community would lose valuable green space while others raised concerns about increased traffic.

Homes for Heroes president David Howard was also at Friday's news conference and said he is grateful for the support from the province, city and community.

"We are thrilled to be building in such a great city, Edmonton," he said. "A city whose citizens have shown great love and respect for those that serve and those that continue to serve."